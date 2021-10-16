Poland proposed to introduce new sanctions due to the “aggressive steps” of Russia

The Polish Institute of International Relations (PISM) proposed to the European Union to introduce new financial sanctions against Russia due to Moscow’s alleged “aggressive steps” directed against neighboring countries and EU member states. RT got acquainted with the bulletin of the government center.

“In light of Russia’s aggressive steps directed against both the countries of the European Union and neighboring territories, the EU should develop options for retaliatory measures in the event of further hostile actions by the Russian authorities,” the document says.

In particular, as emphasized in the PISM, the most severe restrictions for Russia could be the financial sanctions of the EU related to the banking and energy fields.

“Such restrictions would be aimed at weakening the position of Russian state-owned companies in the oil and gas sector, which represent a significant source of income for the Russian authorities and associated oligarchs,” the organization said.

In addition to EU sanctions, it is necessary to focus on supporting civil society in Russia using diplomatic channels and social networks, Polish experts say.

In addition, in their opinion, the European Union could launch a program to subsidize the development of the activities of local non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and the media for the implementation of projects in the field of education, social issues, health and the environment.

As Vladimir Olenchenko, senior researcher at the Center for European Studies at the IMEMO RAS, explained in an interview with RT, such statements are aimed at diverting the attention of the European Union from the problems in Poland itself.

“Everything that doesn’t work in Poland is to project onto Russia and call on the European Union to punish it (Russia. – RT) for this, ”he said.

The analyst also expressed the opinion that the sanctions against Russia, which are discussed in the bulletin, will contribute to weakening the internal unity of the European Union and its economic component.

“Behind the resonant phrases about energy dependence, about the need for an energy response, there is a Polish desire to play the role of a conductor of American interests in Europe, as well as to strengthen Poland’s prestige as an independent pole of power and benefit from this,” Olenchenko commented.

Earlier, the Polish government supported the ruling of the country’s Constitutional Court, which recognized the priority of national legislation over the norms of the European Union. As noted in Warsaw, Poland does not want to be treated as a “country of the second category”.