Poland urged the EU to impose new sanctions against Russia | News | News

Poland offered the European Union to introduce new sanctions against Russia. A corresponding initiative was put forward by the Polish Institute of International Relations (PISM), a research organization established by the country’s parliament.

The reason for this decision, according to representatives of the organization, is the “aggressive” behavior of the Russian Federation towards the EU.

“Russia’s aggressive behavior towards the EU countries and their neighbors means that the EU must develop options for a response in the event of further hostile actions by the Russian authorities,” – stated in the analytical bulletin PISM.

At the same time, the most effective could be the financial sanctions imposed on the banking and energy sectors, they are convinced of the organization.

On October 15, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said that Western countries do not like the stable development of Russia and its strengthening in the international arena, so they are trying to put pressure on the Russian Federation, including with sanctions and information provocations.

On October 11, the EU expanded the blacklist on Crimea’s reunification with Russia to include eight more people. Now it includes 185 individuals and 48 legal entities. The persons included in the list are employed in the judicial authorities of Crimea and Sevastopol.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on October 14 that Russia would prepare a response to the expansion of EU sanctions. According to her, the EU’s actions are politically motivated and have nothing to do with international law.