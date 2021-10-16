https://ria.ru/20211016/sanktsii-1754838737.html

Poland decided to severely punish Russia

Poland wanted to introduce new sanctions against Russia – RIA Novosti, 10/16/2021

Poland decided to severely punish Russia

The Polish Institute for International Studies has proposed to the European Union to impose new sanctions against Russia because of its “aggressive policy.” Writes about this RT with reference to RIA Novosti, 10/16/2021

2021-10-16T08: 34

2021-10-16T08: 34

2021-10-16T09: 36

in the world

Moscow

Poland

European Union

Eastern Europe

Russia

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/05/1d/1734736907_0:159:3077:1889_1920x0_80_0_0_26a92a1dcdc25bca5e361a5f05c655a7.jpg

MOSCOW, October 16 – RIA Novosti. The Polish Institute for International Studies has proposed to the European Union to impose new sanctions against Russia because of its “aggressive policy.” RT writes about this with reference to the organization’s bulletin. “In light of Russia’s aggressive steps directed both against the countries of the European Union and neighboring territories, the EU should develop options for retaliatory measures in the event of further hostile actions by the Russian authorities,” the document says. According to the institute, the most effective could be restrictions in the banking and energy spheres. In addition, Poland recommends strengthening support for civil society in Russia through social media and diplomatic channels. The organization also offers the EU to subsidize Russian media and NGOs. At the beginning of the week, the EU Council expanded the list of personal sanctions against Russian and Ukrainian individuals and organizations, which it considers responsible “for undermining the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine.” Eight new persons were added to the list, and now there are 185 people and 48 organizations in total.

https://ria.ru/20211015/gazprom-1754689219.html

Moscow

Poland

Eastern Europe

Russia

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/05/1d/1734736907_173-0:2902:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_02956838993528d092799c34fbda4a12.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

worldwide, Moscow, Poland, European Union, Eastern Europe, Russia