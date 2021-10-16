https://ria.ru/20211015/norvegiya-1754765748.html
The police told about a man who shot people with a bow in Norway
The theory that the one who killed five people with a bow in the Norwegian Kongsberg has health problems becomes more likely, he is in a closed medical facility.
MURMANSK, October 15 – RIA Novosti. The theory that the one who killed five people with a bow in Kongsberg, Norway, has health problems, is becoming more likely, he is in a closed medical facility, said police spokesman Per Thomas Omholt at a press conference on Friday. the basis (of the crime) is some kind of disease, more and more confirmations are found … The final conclusions will be made by a psychiatric examination, “said the police inspector. According to him, the archer was handed over to the health system on Thursday evening, without mentioning exactly what problems led to the fact that it had to be done. “His state of health is such that he had to be sent to a medical institution. He is not in prison, but in a closed medical institution,” added a police spokesman. He also said that the detainee had confessed to the murders. but does not admit his guilt. ” On Wednesday night, police detained a man in the center of Kongsberg man and wounded several. The Norwegian Police Security Service (PST) regards the bow attack in Kongsberg as a terrorist attack. The suspect is known to have acted alone. The detainee was a 37-year-old Dane living in Kongsberg, he was charged. According to the police, he admitted that he had done what he was accused of, expressed his willingness to cooperate with the police, but did not explain the motives for the massacre.
“The theory that some kind of disease is at the root of (the crime) is finding more and more evidence … The final conclusions will be made by a psychiatric examination,” said the police inspector.
The archer was handed over to health officials on Thursday night, he said, without mentioning exactly what issues led to the need to do so.
“His health condition is such that he had to be sent to a medical facility. He is not in prison, but in a closed medical facility,” the police spokesman added.
He also said that the detainee had confessed to the murders, but did not admit his guilt.
On Wednesday night, police detained a man in central Kongsberg who fired a bow, killed at least five people and wounded several. The Norwegian Police Security Service (PST) regards the bow attack in Kongsberg as a terrorist attack. The suspect is known to have acted alone. The detainee was a 37-year-old Dane living in Kongsberg, he was charged. According to the police, he admitted that he had done what he was accused of, expressed his willingness to cooperate with the police, but did not explain the motives for the massacre.
