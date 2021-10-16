Political scientist Balbek spoke about the new sanctions of the NSDC of Ukraine against the Russians

Political scientist Ruslan Balbek, in an interview with RT, commented on the imposition of sanctions by the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine against 237 people for organizing elections to the State Duma in Crimea and Donbass.

“The sanctions from the official Kiev are not a ban on visiting the rest of the world. In addition, the people who are included in these sanctions lists do not plan to visit Ukraine until its political course changes, ”the political scientist expressed his opinion.

According to him, the sanctions are intended “to satisfy the personal ambitions of a very narrow circle of people.”

“They have no influence outside of Ukraine. Elections to the Russian parliament are an important element of the democratic change of legislative power in the country, and participation in this process only adds credibility to those people against whom Ukraine has imposed personal sanctions, ”Balbek concluded.

Earlier, the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) of Ukraine imposed sanctions on 237 people in connection with the organization of elections to the Russian State Duma in Crimea and in the territories of the self-proclaimed DPR and LPR.

Crimea became a Russian region after a referendum was held there in March 2014 – the majority of residents were in favor of reunification with Russia.