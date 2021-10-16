pregnant Jennifer Lawrence went out on a date with her husband

In September, it became known that Jennifer Lawrence will become a mother for the first time. And while the actress still does not appear on social networks, the paparazzi are watching her every step.

So, the star was spotted on a date with her husband Cook Maruni. The actress appeared in the frame in a total black outfit. The mom-to-be wore a tight-fitting midi dress that accentuated her grown belly. Jennifer complemented the look with a chain bag and sunglasses.

With Cook, they did not hide warm feelings for each other. The couple talked sweetly and clearly enjoyed their time together.

Recall that Jennifer began dating a 37-year-old gallery artist from New York in 2018 after she parted ways with director Darren Aronofsky in 2017. Lawrence and Maroney tied the knot in October 2019. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, she stated, “Well, he’s just the best person I’ve ever met in my life.”