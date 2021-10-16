Prince Harry and Meghan Markle did not live up to the expectations of viewers

Los Angeles, September 23. In March of this year, the whole world enthusiastically watched the confessions of Prince Harry and Duchess Megan. For a long time they stubbornly insisted on the privacy of their lives, and then in the special edition of the Oprah Winfrey show they gave out all their ins and outs. They talked about all the painful circumstances that pushed them to the decision to leave the royal family, compared their communication with journalists and similar experiences of Princess Diana, as well as the tensions between the Duke and Duchess with some of the key characters of the royal family, writes Marie Claire.

The result of this whole performance was the nomination of the CBS show “Oprah with Meghan and Harry” for an Emmy in the category “Outstanding Documentary Series” or “Special Category”.

The television awards ceremony took place last Sunday. It was there that this nomination was announced. But Oprah Winfrey did not receive the statuette. The grand prize went to Stanley Tucci for CNN’s In Search of Italy. The essence of this program is that, on his journey, the famous American actor and director visits various regions of Italy, trying to reveal the history of regional cuisines.

Fans of the Dukes of Sussex were upset that they did not see their idols on the list of the winners of the television award. At the same time, it is noted that for Harry and Megan this was an excellent chance to go down in the history of the award – and, most likely, not the last.

Using Archewell Productions, the couple have already won. They signed a long-term contract with Netflix and will continue to create television products. Co-CEO Ted Sarandos and Chief Content Officer of Netflix have already revealed in a statement that Harry and Meghan have created an ambitious plan that reflects the values ​​and goals that matter to them.

But so far the ratings of the content created with their participation do not inspire optimism. Harry and Meghan’s Spotify podcast failed miserably. This demotivated the spouses, there have been no new issues since then.

Meghan Markle then decided to try herself in a different role – as the author of children’s books. She timed her first edition to coincide with the birth of her daughter. But this did not help her overtake Kate Middleton, who previously oversaw the publication of a popular photographic publication in the UK. Book ratings differ dramatically.

According to the royal experts, if this interview was defeated, then in the future they will face even more serious failures, and therefore it is better for them to do something else.

Earlier it was reported how Queen Elizabeth criticized the idea of ​​Prince Charles to turn Buckingham Palace into a museum.