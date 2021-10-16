prisoners of the colony in Vladikavkaz recorded a video, where they told their version of the riot

https://www.znak.com/2021-10-16/mash_zaklyuchennye_kolonii_vo_vladikavkaze_zapisali_rolik_gde_rasskazali_svoyu_versiyu_bunta https://www.znak.com/2021-10-16/mash_zaklyuchennye_kolonii_vo_vladikavkaze_zapisali_rolik_gde_rasskazali_svoyu_versiyu_bunta 2021.10.16

Inmates of the maximum security correctional colony No. 1 in Vladikavkaz recorded a video in which they told about their version of the riot. According to them, during the search, a representative of the IK-1 leadership began to beat the prisoners, so riots broke out. The video was published by the telegram channel Mash Gor.

The Ombudsman met with prisoners in a colony in Vladikavkaz, where the riots took place

The man in the video said that during the searches the prisoners were beaten by the deputy head of the colony, Alexander Orlov. Also, according to him, the convicts did not commit any illegal actions, and the information that the prisoners obstructed the search does not correspond to reality.

As Interfax writes with reference to the Federal Penitentiary Service, the riots in correctional colony No. 1 occurred during searches in the cells of the punishment cell (SHIZO), the prisoners of which staged a provocation.

The department reports that “two convicts of a negative orientation held in the punishment cell refused to obey the lawful demands of the officers <...> [они] made an attempt to destabilize the work of the correctional institution and called on other convicts to organize riots ”.

Earlier, Znak.com wrote that additional forces were sent to the correctional colony No. 1 in Vladikavkaz to suppress the riot.

Do you want independent media in the country? Support Znak.com