Programmer who released video archive of torture of prisoners asked for asylum in France

https://www.znak.com/2021-10-16/programmist_obnarodovavshiy_videoarhiv_pytok_zaklyuchennyh_poprosil_ubezhiche_vo_francii https://www.znak.com/2021-10-16/programmist_obnarodovavshiy_videoarhiv_pytok_zaklyuchennyh_poprosil_ubezhiche_vo_francii 2021.10.16

Programmer Sergei, who handed over a video archive of torture of prisoners in Russian colonies to the Gulagu.net organization, arrived in Paris, where he asked for political asylum. This was reported by the organization’s telegram channel.

“We will urgently appeal tomorrow to the French authorities and ask to protect Sergei. Sergei himself has already turned to the airport police for help and the initial procedure for asylum seekers has begun, ”the organization explained.

Since the beginning of October, Gulagu.net has received two archives with video recordings of the torture of prisoners in Russian colonies. The materials were handed over to the human rights defenders by a programmer who, during his imprisonment, had access to the computers of the Federal Penitentiary Service in the Saratov region. The published series of videos from the secret archives of the FSB and FSIN caused a huge response.

According to data from the archive, torture and rape of prisoners was carried out in the tuberculosis hospital of the Federal Penitentiary Service No. 1 in Saratov, in the pre-trial detention center No. 1 of the GUFSIN in the Irkutsk region, in the Belgorod IK No. 4, in the Kamchatka IK No. 6.

A series of criminal cases were initiated on the facts of torture of prisoners in the Saratov region, the head of the Federal Penitentiary Service of the Saratov region resigned. A series of checks were announced by the FSB and the Prosecutor General’s Office.

Do you want independent media in the country? Support Znak.com