Psaki made another inappropriate statement – Rambler / news

White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki made another imprudent statement. Deciding to compare the level of preschool education in the United States and other countries, she said that in this area the United States is inferior to developed countries and “even Latvia,” RIA Novosti reports.

At a White House briefing that was broadcast on the website of the US administration, Psaki reported on President Joe Biden’s upcoming trip to one of the states, during which he will talk about the need for investment in working with children.

“Only about half of three to four-year-old children in the US are registered as receiving an earlier education. Compare this with 90 percent of children in developed countries – Germany, France, Great Britain and even Latvia. There was no need to say” even “- and also in Latvia,” she said Psaki.

This is not the first unsuccessful speech by a spokesperson. Earlier in February, a White House spokesperson talked about a non-existent plane.

At the briefing, she was asked whether Biden made any decisions regarding the future of the Space Force, founded with the support of the administration of ex-President Donald Trump.

“Wow, Space Force. This is the plane of today. This is an interesting question. I would be happy to consult with our contact person at Space Force,” Psaki gave an unexpected answer.

However, the media considered the statement not a mistake, but a joke.