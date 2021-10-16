Putin closes the CIS project

Vladimir Putin (left) reformatting relations with Rahmon Emomali (right) and other CIS colleagues

Photo: Vladimir Andreev © URA.RU

Russian President Vladimir Putin intends to reformat the Commonwealth of Independent States for new tasks. Speaking at a meeting of the Council of CIS Heads of State on October 15, he made it clear that in its current form the project has exhausted itself. The renewed Commonwealth must deal with economic integration, peacekeeping and the fight against interference in internal affairs. Political analysts believe that the CIS is on the way to the emergence of a new union.

The meeting of the Council of CIS Heads of State was dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the organization. It was attended by the heads of all countries of the Commonwealth, except for Moldova, which was represented by Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilitsa. In his speech, Putin emphasized that in 30 years it had been possible to “build good-neighborly relations”, but he complained that it was not possible without conflicts, as happened in Nagorno-Karabakh.

The fight against terrorism will remain one of the important tasks of the CIS Photo: Vladimir Andreev © URA.RU

“Russian peacekeepers acted as guarantors of its termination, our wisdom is confirmed:“ a bad peace is better than a good war ”. And the key role of the CIS is to provide conditions for peaceful cooperation and development of countries. Therefore, we have outlined the strategy of the Commonwealth until 2030, including the issues of security against drug trafficking and terrorism and the involvement of our economies in the transport chains of Eurasia, ”the president said.

The CIS, according to the head of state, will also solve political problems. “The new draft statement of the CIS presidents also defines new long-term tasks. In it, we propose to protect the electoral rights of our citizens. I’m talking about non-interference in the internal affairs of our countries, including electoral processes. I am convinced that the CIS members have great potential to help existing problems, ”Putin added.

The Russian language can help in solving new areas of work for the CIS, the president said. According to Putin, it is the study of the language in the Commonwealth countries that helps labor migrants “better adapt to work in Russia,” and also shows the “deep intertwining of traditions and similar spiritual roots” of countries in the post-Soviet space.

“A bad world is better than a good war,” the Russian president proved on the example of the conflict in Nagorno-Karabakh Photo: Vladimir Zhabrikov © URA.RU

Because of conflicts like Nagorno-Karabakh, the CIS is perceived “as a suitcase without a handle, which is hard to drag and throw away,” says Dmitry Orlov, head of the East-West Strategy think tank from Kyrgyzstan. In his opinion, the task of preserving peace, with which the CIS was created, has not been fully fulfilled, since Armenia and Azerbaijan are essentially in a state of war.

“Although Russia played a key role in resolving the conflict, and thanks to the CIS, the military leaders of these countries can communicate with each other, there are elements of an imminent collapse in the Commonwealth. I think they are held back by the fact that Putin is the only guarantor of security today in the post-Soviet space. Without Russia, no alliances are possible on this territory, ”the expert is sure. The political scientist added that if Putin is “interested in giving a new shape to the CIS,” then “it will last for a long time.”

The CIS, according to political scientists, may be replaced by new alliances Photo: Dmitry Tkachuk © URA.RU

Thanks to the CIS, the format of the peaceful divorce of the Soviet republics has already taken place, and now the countries face other tasks, agrees Stanislav Byshok, candidate of political sciences, co-chairman of the Belarusian-Russian civil initiative “Union” (Belarus). “I think the CIS will turn into a kind of Valdai forum, just with presidents. Other structures have already appeared that have a deep integration orientation. These are the Eurasian Economic Union, the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), the project of the Union State of Russia and Belarus. One should not expect more from the CIS than it is. I do not see in the rhetoric of Putin and other leaders that they want to somehow strengthen the CIS, ”the political scientist noted. At the same time, Byshok noted that Putin “will be the last president who wants to abandon the CIS completely – it is unprofitable for him.” “In the European Union there are two equivalent France and Germany. And in the CIS there is Russia and other countries, and everyone understands this, ”the expert added.

The participating countries have already lost interest in the CIS, says Dmitry Zhuravlev, a Russian political scientist and scientific director of the Institute of Regional Problems.

“The CIS was important in the nineties, while there was still a common currency, Soviet passports. Now each country has its own independence, primarily from Russia. Trade in the post-Soviet space has been and will remain even without the CIS, ”the expert noted.

In the coming years, according to the political scientist, the CIS “will not go anywhere”, but in the future it may be replaced by new forms of cooperation. Zhuravlev suggested that such a union could include Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and other countries. “Putin is interested in partnership and deepening economic ties. Therefore, today he outlined new tasks for the CIS, and he was supported by colleagues from other countries. Putin understands that coping with economic difficulties is more profitable in an alliance than alone. If only this community does not turn Russia into a “cash cow”, from which other countries take preferences for themselves, but give little in return, except for not allowing NATO missiles to reach them, ”summed up Zhuravlev.