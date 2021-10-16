Pyotr Tolstoy: the state has lost the vaccination awareness campaign

The state failed to explain to the Russian population that it is necessary to be vaccinated against COVID-19, said Deputy Speaker of the State Duma Pyotr Tolstoy. In his opinion, the responsibility for this lies with scientists and the expert community.

“It’s time to say bluntly: the information campaign to combat the coronavirus and explain to people the need for vaccination, the state has lost … I think that scientists and experts could not prove themselves in this direction: the approach“ we said, but you do ”does not work,” said Mr. Tolstoy on the air of the NTV channel (an excerpt was published on the vice speaker’s Telegram channel).

According to Mr. Tolstoy, people “do not have confidence in the vaccine,” and “to questions about why there are complications, why vaccinated people can still get sick, no one answers.” “You need to explain to people, give reasons, and not try to make them just take their word for it,” he said.

Earlier today, the Speaker of the State Duma Vyacheslav Volodin said that 92% of the deputies of the eighth convocation of the State Duma were vaccinated against coronavirus or underwent covid. He expressed the hope that those who have not yet been vaccinated against COVID-19 will contribute on their part.

Today, the operational headquarters for the fight against coronavirus reported that more than 1000 deaths from COVID-19 per day were recorded in Russia for the first time. The morbidity and mortality rates are renewing maximums on the second day. According to the headquarters, the level of herd immunity in the country is estimated at 45%.

