RBC became a co-owner of the largest domain business in Russia

According to the statistics service “Domains of Russia”, almost 5 million domains are registered in the .ru zone, 685.6 thousand – in the .rf zone and another 106.5 thousand – in the .su zone. According to REG.RU’s own data, it has 2.2 million clients and more than 3.3 million domains in service. The company also provides hosting services, SSL, mail, VPS and physical server rental. The revenue of the parent LLC at the end of 2020 amounted to 1.786 billion rubles. (in 2019 – 1.426 billion rubles), net profit – 292.2 million rubles. (85.5 million rubles).

The company was founded by Alexey Korolyuk, Valery Studennikov and Philip Gross-Dneprov in 2006. In 2012, REG.RU was accredited by ICANN, the Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers. According to the Coordination Center of national domains .ru and .рф, the share of REG.RU as a registrar in this zone in 2020 increased from 40.4 to 41.2%, in the top three also RU-CENTER (24.3%) and Registrar R01 (8.3%). The share of REG.RU in the .рф domain is 43.1%, RU-CENTER – 28.2%, Registrar P01 – 8.5%.

In an interview in 2016, answering the question why not a single foreign player could withstand direct competition on the Runet in the domain and hosting industry, Alexey Korolyuk noted that the domain name registration and hosting markets, including thanks to Russian legislation and the position of the state , “Protected by a“ political sarcophagus ”:“ Imagine how difficult it is for international corporations, for which Russia is not even a priority market. Here they see 2% of the world money turnover or even less. ” According to the Russian Association for Electronic Communications (RAEC), in 2020 the volume of the Russian hosting market (except for the cloud) amounted to 8.4 billion rubles, which is 4% more than in the previous year. True, the “political sarcophagus”, according to Korolyuk, is a two-sided barrier: “You are protected from external influences, but it’s difficult to jump out. Our industry is strictly subject to Russian legislation, which is specific in comparison with world practice. Maintaining compliance takes a lot of resources. “

Gross-Dneprov, who owned 40.3% of REG.RU, died in 2020, and his share (8.06% each) was divided between family members: children and mother. In July 2021, the family sold this package to the company itself for 1 billion rubles. At the same time, Igor Borovikov, the main owner of the Softline IT holding, left the list of owners (owned 5% of the LLC). The details of these deals were not disclosed.

What does the Russian domain market look like? The .ru domain is one of the largest country code domains in the world and ranks fifth among them. The distribution of domain names between individuals and legal entities in the .ru and .рф domains has remained almost unchanged for the past several years: in .ru 78% of names are registered by individuals (in .рф – 79%) and 22% – by legal entities (in .рф – 21%). The leading region in terms of the number of domain name registrations – Moscow – both in the .ru and .рф zones: 22.3% and 24.4% of domain names are registered in the capital, respectively. Every day, an average of 4,000 domain names are registered in the .ru domain, and 94.9%, or 4.6 million domain names, are actively used. 35% of domain names in the .ru zone are over five years old, and 30.5% are under one year old. About 500 domain names are registered in the .рф domain every day and 88% of registered names are actively used. More than 17.5% of domain names in .рф are older than nine years, that is, they were registered in the first year of domains in the .рф zone, but 26% of domain names in .рф are younger than a year.

As Vladimir Tatarchuk, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Proxima Capital Group, noted, the essence of the investors’ strategy is “to create a market leader in providing integrated digital services for small and medium-sized businesses in a“ one window ”mode. Nikolay Molibog, CEO of RBC, in turn, expects that “creating an ecosystem based on the domain business has a number of unique competitive advantages”: “Choosing a domain name for a future project is one of the first things a novice entrepreneur does. We see inspiring opportunities for building a digital ecosystem of services: helping entrepreneurs build their online presence, better understanding their customers and managing interactions with them, promoting their brand and selling products in all modern digital channels. “

The market for domains and, therefore, classic hosting has been stable in recent years, one of the strategies in such a market is the consolidation of players, recalls the director of the Coordination Center for national domains .ru and .рф Andrey Vorobyov: new technologies are more accessible to the majority of citizens ”. The interlocutor of RBC does not see any risks of market monopolization, since the activities of domain registrars in Russia are determined by the rules for registering domain names, which are developed by the center “in the interests of users, the state and the entire community of registrars, of which more than 90 are now accredited.”