Reese Witherspoon tenderly congratulated her daughter on her 22nd birthday: “I’m proud of you” – novosti-shou-biznesa

In the photo, young Ava Philippe poses in a green knitted top and with her hair down, highlighting her face with delicate daytime makeup. The background of the photo shows a sparkling decoration, so it can be assumed that there was a small Ava party at home.
The birthday girl looks incredibly joyful and happy, smiling broadly. Ava posted the same photo on her profile.
Happy birthday to my dear girl … Excuse me … I mean, my grown daughter !!! Words cannot describe how proud I am of you. You grew up as an unusual person who cares so much about the world around you. I’m so lucky to have you light up my life. I love you, Ava!
– signed the snapshot of Reese Witherspoon.
Reese Witherspoon’s daughter celebrates her 22nd birthday / Instagram photo of the actress
In addition, she posted a children’s black and white photo of her daughter eating a birthday cake with a cap on her head. “This man turns 22 today,” says the caption to the photo.
Ava Philip in childhood / Photo from Instagram Reese Witherspoon
What is known about the Reese Witherspoon family?
- Ava Philip is the eldest daughter of Reese. She was born in a marriage to the ex-husband of the actress Ryan Philip. In addition to Ava, Reese also gave birth to a son, Deacon, who is now 17 years old.
- The first marriage of the actress lasted 9 years – from 1999 to 2008.
- For the second time, the woman got married in 2011 – Jim Toth became the chosen one, from whom she gave birth to her third child in 2012 – the son of Tennessee.