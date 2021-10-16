Republic and Rosbalt are included in the list of “Media – Foreign Agents”

The Russian Ministry of Justice has entered the so-called media outlets – foreign agents of the founders of the Republic publication and the Rosbalt news agency – into the register.

The list on the website of the Ministry of Justice was updated on Friday. Now 88 publications, journalists and human rights activists are included in it. The ministry traditionally does not explain the reasons for inclusion in the list. According to the law, to get into the register of the editorial office, it is enough to receive one translation from a foreign legal entity or citizen.

Republic was founded in May 2009 under the name Slon.ru. Initially, it specialized in business topics. In 2016, it changed its name, and in 2020, the concept, becoming a micro-media publishing platform.

Its editor-in-chief Dmitry Kolezev said that Republic does not have foreign funding and that it lives on the money of subscribers.

Rosbalt is traditionally associated with the former head of the Russian Federal Drug Control Service and State Duma deputy Viktor Cherkesov, who is called a close friend of Vladimir Putin during his KGB service. Cherkesov’s wife Natalia is listed on the website of the publication as the project manager.

In 2007, Cherkesov wrote an article about the war of the Russian special services in the Kommersant newspaper, after which, as reported by a number of media outlets, his relationship with Putin has seriously deteriorated. Natalia Cherkesova was on the list of the coordinating committee of the Petersburg Dialogue forum, several of whose German partners were declared undesirable organizations by the authorities.