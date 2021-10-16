Responsibility for subscribing to extremist chats clarified in Belarus :: Politics :: RBC

Criminal cases threaten subscribers of channels that have received the status of an extremist formation. If the channel is recognized as extremist material, for its popularization, including reposts, will be brought to administrative responsibility

Photo: Victor Tolochko / RIA Novosti



The head of the department of the Main Directorate for Combating Organized Crime (GUBOPiK) of Belarus, Vyacheslav Orlovsky, in an interview with Belarus Segodnya, told what responsibility is provided for subscribers of Telegram channels recognized as extremist in the country.

Telegram channels can receive the status of extremist material or extremist formation, Orlovsky said. “It’s easier to say about the differences between materials and formations: extremist materials are what a person does, and extremist groups are who do,” he explained. In the second case, liability under Art. 361-1 of the Criminal Code (provides for up to seven years in prison) threatens the creators, organizers and subscribers;

If the chat is recognized as extremist material, subscribers who provide support “in popularizing the channel” (reposting, transferring money or transferring information there) will be brought to administrative responsibility, a representative of the GUBOPiK said. Those who simply subscribe to a banned channel and read it “out of banal interest or curiosity” need to unsubscribe from it, and “there will be no questions for them,” Orlovsky added.

Minsk announced the identification of participants in extremist chats



The administrators of Telegram channels, recognized as extremist, and their active users who “popularized” these chats, “unsubscribing from the resource does not exempt from responsibility,” Orlovsky warned. “Even if they deleted the information, there is an electronic trail everywhere,” he said.