Rospotrebnadzor has reduced the duration of tests for COVID to 24 hours :: Society :: RBC

The results of PCR tests should now be ready not in 48 hours, but in 24. The countdown starts from the moment when the analyzes arrive at the laboratory

Photo: Alexander Avilov / AGN “Moscow”



The deadline for submitting the results of the coronavirus test was limited to 24 hours, follows from the decree of the chief state sanitary doctor Anna Popova.

“The term for performing a laboratory test for COVID-19 should not exceed 24 hours from the moment the biological material arrives at the laboratory until its result is received by the person in respect of whom the corresponding study has been carried out,” the document says.

Prior to that, the maximum duration of a coronavirus test was 48 hours, and until November 2020 – 72 hours.

The fact that 48 hours is too long for obtaining test results was previously said by President Vladimir Putin. “Two days is long. During this time, a person, if ill, communicates with colleagues at work, with family members, ”he said. Later, Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova instructed to reduce the time for obtaining results by half.