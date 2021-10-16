Russia broke into third place in Bitcoin mining

The ban on Chinese financial institutions from working with cryptocurrencies and the suppression of crypto mining in the country led to a 50% collapse of the network hashrate in June. And while Chinese miners were assembling their rigs for the move, crypto miners in other countries were increasing their capacities due to the decreased production costs.

Back in 2020, China was the leader in Bitcoin mining with a 50-60% share of the global hashrate, and US National Intelligence Director John Ratcliffe wrote a letter to the SEC chairman asking not to restrict the activities of American miners so as not to provide carte blanche to the eastern opponent. However, China went its own way.

According to the University of Cambridge, now the country is not involved in crypto mining, and the top three are the United States (35.4%), Kazakhstan (18.1%) and Russia (11.2%).

Kazakhstan, earlier than Russia, began to consider draft laws on the regulation of cryptocurrencies and mining. Starting from 2022, miners will pay an additional commission of 1 tenge for each consumed kW of energy. According to rough estimates, this will enrich the treasury next year by 5 billion tenge or 842 million rubles.

Now the Russian side is also concerned about the increased load on the power grid due to the Chinese installations that have arrived in the Irkutsk region. According to Governor Igor Kobzev, annual electricity consumption has grown by 159% and is associated with underground mining. As a solution to the problem, the governor proposes to differentiate tariffs for the population depending on the volume of consumption.

However, the problem is not temporary and requires structural solutions to move mining out of the gray zone. Bitcoin has not yet overcome the historical price maximum, but the institutional demand, expressed in open interest in futures, is already testing ATN. The probability of a coin coming out above the $ 65 thousand mark is extremely high, and with a breakthrough of a significant level, interest in mining will also increase.

