Russia has prepared traffic rules for electric scooters

By
Cornelius Chandler
-
0
29

https://ria.ru/20211016/pdd-1754834343.html

Russia has prepared traffic rules for electric scooters

Russia has prepared traffic rules for electric scooters – RIA Novosti, 10/16/2021

Russia has prepared traffic rules for electric scooters

The Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Ministry of Transport proposed to amend the traffic rules for electric scooters and other means of individual mobility (SIM), follows from … RIA Novosti, 16.10.2021

2021-10-16T03: 48

2021-10-16T03: 48

2021-10-16T04: 07

society

Moscow

Russia

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/06/01/1735142765_0:281:3139:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_814838489dfc96a22809201bf118bd19.jpg

MOSCOW, October 16 – RIA Novosti. The Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Ministry of Transport proposed to amend the traffic rules for electric scooters and other means of individual mobility (SIM), follows from the draft decree of the Russian government. The corresponding document is at the disposal of RIA Novosti. In particular, as follows from the document, the maximum speed is proposed to be limited to 25 kilometers per hour. The authors of the document believe that for children under seven years of age, movement in such vehicles should only be accompanied by adults. In addition, it is proposed to allow citizens over 14 years of age to move on the SIM on the side of the road or on the right edge of the carriageway, but only in the absence of sidewalks and footpaths and where there is a speed limit of up to 60 kilometers per hour on the road. CIM must be prohibited from overtaking or bypassing on the left side of the vehicle. The document also states that CIM drivers must be guided by the signals of the traffic controller for pedestrians.

https://ria.ru/20210916/elektrosamokaty-1750411489.html

Moscow

Russia

RIA News

internet-group@rian.ru

7 495 645-6601

FSUE MIA “Russia Today”

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News

internet-group@rian.ru

7 495 645-6601

FSUE MIA “Russia Today”

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News

internet-group@rian.ru

7 495 645-6601

FSUE MIA “Russia Today”

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/06/01/1735142765_410-0:3139:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_975c6f4b525bbaafab7485b4c457a012.jpg

society, moscow, russia

03:48 10/16/2021 (updated: 04:07 10-16-2021)

Russia has prepared traffic rules for electric scooters

MOSCOW, October 16 – RIA Novosti. The Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Ministry of Transport proposed to amend the traffic rules for electric scooters and other means of individual mobility (SIM), follows from the draft decree of the Russian government. The corresponding document is at the disposal of RIA Novosti.

In particular, as follows from the document, it is proposed to limit the maximum speed to 25 kilometers per hour.

“Limit the mass of SIM, which has the right for combined movement with pedestrians – 35 kilograms. Establish that persons under the age of seven can move on bicycles and SIM on sidewalks, pedestrian and bicycle paths (on the side of pedestrian traffic), pedestrian zones”, – specified in the draft resolution.

The authors of the document believe that for children under seven years of age, movement in such vehicles should only be accompanied by adults.

In addition, it is proposed to allow citizens over 14 years old to drive on the SIM on the side of the road or on the right edge of the carriageway, but only in the absence of sidewalks and pedestrian paths and where there is a speed limit of up to 60 kilometers per hour on the road.

At the same time, according to the drafters of the project, citizens on the SIM should be prohibited from overtaking or bypassing on the left side of the vehicle.

The document also states that SIM drivers should be guided by the signals of the traffic controller for pedestrians.

Yandex Go electric scooter service in Moscow - RIA Novosti, 1920, 09/16/2021

September 16, 20:06

Slow zone for electric scooters appeared on Patriarch’s Ponds in Moscow

Source link

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here