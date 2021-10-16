Russia is the solution to the problem of rising gas prices in Europe, not its cause – InoTV

16:22 Liverpool defeat Watford in Premier League match Liverpool defeated Watford in the eighth round of the England Football Championship.

16:20 Dziuba repeated Veretennikov’s record for goals in the Russian championship Zenit forward Artyom Dzyuba scored a goal against Arsenal Tula in the match of the 11th round of the Russian Football Championship.

16:14 Investigative Committee of Mordovia finds out where the grenade launcher got from the local teenager The Investigative Committee of Mordovia is investigating the circumstances of minors getting burns from a grenade launcher that worked in his hands.

16:10 Tarpischev: Medvedev will fly to Moscow to meet with fans President of the Russian Tennis Federation Shamil Tarpishchev said that the second racket of the world, Daniil Medvedev, will fly to Moscow to meet with the fans, despite being withdrawn from the Kremlin Cup.

16:00 Two buses and a truck collided in Nizhny Novgorod In Nizhny Novgorod, two buses and a truck collided, 12 people were injured, emergency services told RIA Novosti. The accident took place on Mechnikov Street, the agency writes.

15:56 Kangwa’s goal brought Arsenal a victory over Zenit in the RPL match Zenit from St. Petersburg lost on the road to Tula Arsenal in the 11th round match of the Russian football championship.

15:50 Saakashvili’s opponents came to a rally near the prison where he is being held About 2 thousand Georgians who suffered during the presidency of Mikhail Saakashvili gathered for a rally near the Rustavi prison, where the politician is.

15:44 Tarpishchev piled the reasons for Medvedev’s refusal to participate in the Kremlin Cup President of the Russian Tennis Federation Shamil Tarpishchev commented on the removal of the second racket of the world, Daniil Medvedev, from the Kremlin Cup in Moscow.

15:38 The Polish party announced its intention to radically increase the military power of the country The head of the ruling Law and Justice party in Poland, Jaroslaw Kaczynski, said in an interview with RMF FM that the faction would soon present a plan to radically build up the country’s military power.

15:28 Chervichenko – about the match of “Spartak”: “Dynamo” is more angry at the derby Former owner of Moscow “Spartak” Andrey Chervichenko shared his expectations from the 11th round match of the Russian Football Championship between Moscow “Spartak” and “Dynamo”.

15:25 The OSCE commented on the detention of an officer of the JCCC of the LPR by the Ukrainian military The OSCE Special Monitoring Mission (SMM) commented on the incident with the detention of the representative of the Joint Center for the Control and Coordination of the Ceasefire (JCCC) of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People’s Republic Andrey Kosyak by the Ukrainian military.

15:16 Former head of Iranian central bank sentenced to ten years in prison Former head of the Central Bank of Iran, Valiolla Seif, was sentenced to ten years in prison on corruption charges.

15:12 Kuzyaev will not play against Spartak due to the bust of yellow cards Midfielder of Zenit from St. Petersburg and the Russian national team Daler Kuzyaev will miss the match of the 12th round of the Russian football championship with the capital “Spartak” due to the overuse of yellow cards.

15:09 An accident involving a tram occurred in Moscow A tram and a car collided in the north-east of Moscow.

15:01 NASA launches Lucy spacecraft to study Jupiter asteroids NASA launched Lucy into space, designed to study the so-called Trojan asteroids, which revolve in the same orbit around the sun as Jupiter.

14:57 Huseynov said he would not fight Shlemenko if sanctions were applied to him for an advantage The fight between Russian mixed martial arts fighters Alexander Shlemenko and Artur Guseinov may not take place.

14:51 ATOR told about the state of the Russians who got into an accident in Turkey The condition of Russian tourists who got into an accident in Antalya is assessed as good, said Maya Lomidze, executive director of the Association of Tour Operators of Russia (ATOR).

14:50 RPL sees no reason to cancel the Ural – CSKA match due to smog in Yekaterinburg The press service of the Russian Premier League (RPL) reported that preparations for the 11th round of the national football championship between Ural and CSKA Moscow are proceeding normally, despite the emergency situation in Yekaterinburg.

14:41 Guberniev does not believe that Claudinho was sincere in his statement about the Russian national team Renowned commentator Dmitry Guberniev reacted to the possible naturalization of the Brazilian Zenit winger Claudinho.

14:38 Died actor Boris Tashkentsky Theater and film actor Boris Mordukhaev, better known as Boris Tashkentsky, died at the age of 84.

14:32 Dynamo Moscow won the Russian Super Cup in bandy for the third time Dynamo Moscow defeated Enisey Krasnoyarsk in the match for the Russian Super Cup in bandy.

14:29 In Kiev, unidentified persons fired at a passenger bus In the Dnieper district of Kiev, a group of unknown people fired at a passenger bus.

14:23 Roskosmos has specified the landing time of the vehicle with a film crew The arrival of the crew from the ISS to Earth is scheduled for 07:35:42 Moscow time, Roscosmos reported; undocking will take place at 04:14 Moscow time.

14:22 Boxer Lebedev told who he will root for in the fight between Mineev and Ismailov Former WBA and IBF world champion in the first heavyweight division Denis Lebedev shared his expectations from the fight between mixed martial arts fighters Magomed Ismailov and Vladimir Mineev.

14:11 The Russian government approved subsidies for payments for children from three to seven years old At the meeting, the Russian Cabinet of Ministers approved a draft decree on the provision of subsidies for payments for children aged three to seven years.

14:08 SE: Mampassi’s agent reacted to the news about the player’s possible transfer to Spartak The agent of Shakhtar Donetsk defender Mark Mampassi Vadim Shabliy commented on the information about the possible transfer of the Ukrainian footballer to Spartak Moscow.

14:06 Kobelev found it difficult to predict the winner of the match “Spartak” – “Dynamo” Former player and coach of Dynamo Moscow Andrei Kobelev shared his opinion on the upcoming match of the 11th round of the Russian Premier League (RPL) with the capital Spartak.

14:00 COVID-19 vaccination counter launched in Russia On the stopkoronavirus.ru portal, a vaccination counter for coronavirus infection and a heat map for the epidemiological situation in Russia have been launched, Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said.

13:53 Deputy Milonov spoke out categorically against the naturalization of Claudinho State Duma deputy Vitaly Milonov commented on the words of Zenit’s Brazilian midfielder Claudinho about his readiness to play for the Russian national team.

13:51 The level of collective immunity to COVID-19 in Moscow and the Moscow region exceeds 60% The level of collective immunity to coronavirus infection in Moscow and the Moscow region exceeds 60%, it follows from the data of stopcoronavirus.rf.

13:50 Boyarsky: I don’t have the feeling that Spartak is a LP The famous actor and singer, Zenit fan Mikhail Boyarsky shared his expectations from the 11th round match of the Russian Championship between the Moscow teams Spartak and Dynamo.

13:41 Boris Johnson visits the site of the murder of a British MP British Prime Minister Boris Johnson visited the site of the assassination of David Amess, a member of the British Parliament from the ruling Conservative Party.

13:40 A case has been initiated on the fact of an accident with four dead in Dagestan The prosecutor’s office of Dagestan reported that a criminal case was opened on the fact of a collision of a car with a passenger bus, as a result of which four people died.

13:36 Malafeev supported Karpin’s position on the captain’s armband in the Russian national team Former goalkeeper of the Russian national football team Vyacheslav Malafeev said that five different players played with the captain’s armband in five matches of the national team under Valery Karpin.

13:31 Novak called Ukraine’s dependent approach to the gas issue Deputy Prime Minister of Russia Alexander Novak called Ukraine’s dependent position on the gas issue in relation to other countries, and also noted the “surprising” policy of Kiev to purchase Russian gas more expensive than it was possible.

13:26 Kavazashvili spoke sharply about the possible naturalization of Claudinho for the Russian national team Former USSR national team goalkeeper and member of the Ethics Committee of the Russian Football Union (RFU) Anzor Kavazashvili commented on the words of Zenit Brazilian midfielder Claudinho about his readiness to play for the Russian national team.

13:20 Skier Bolshunov underwent surgery on the upper jaw The leader of the Russian national skiing team, Alexander Bolshunov, underwent surgery on the upper jaw.

13:17 Auto expert Morjaretto emphasized the danger of using electric scooters without traffic rules Auto expert Igor Morzharetto, in an interview with RT, commented on the proposal to create traffic rules for electric scooters in Russia.

13:15 Headquarters spoke about the level of collective immunity to coronavirus in Russia The operational headquarters to combat the spread of coronavirus spoke about the level of collective immunity to COVID-19 in Russia.

13:10 Tarkhanov assessed the chances of “Spartak” in the capital derby with “Dynamo” Former coach of the Russian national football team Alexander Tarkhanov shared his expectations from the 11th round match of the Russian championship between the Moscow teams “Spartak” and “Dynamo”.

13:06 Russian Consulate General confirms hospitalization of seven Russians after road accident in Turkey The Consulate General of Russia in Antalya confirmed that seven Russians were injured in an accident with a bus transferring tourists from the airport to hotels.

13:04 Claudinho’s agent spoke about the possible naturalization of his client Agent Luis Fernando Garcia, representing the interests of Zenit winger Claudinho, commented on the player’s words about his readiness to play for the Russian national team if he does not receive calls to the Brazilian team.

12:58 A drunken man in the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Okrug attacked the Russian Guardsmen with an ax A drunken man in the Khanty-Mansiysk Autonomous Okrug with a knife and an ax attacked first his wife and children, and then the officers of the Russian Guard who arrived at the scene of the conflict.

12:57 Valuev told how Mineev will be able to defeat Ismailov Former world boxing champion and now State Duma deputy Nikolai Valuev shared his expectations from the fight between Magomed Ismailov and Vladimir Mineev at the AMC Fight Nights 104 tournament.

12:51 Shcherbakova suffered a neck injury before the start of the Budapest Trophy World champion in single figure skating Anna Shcherbakova suffered a neck injury before the start at the Budapest Trophy tournament in Hungary.

12:45 Rospotrebnadzor infectious disease specialist explained the increase in the number of cases of COVID-19 Natalya Pshenichnaya, Deputy Director for Clinical and Analytical Work of the Central Research Institute of Epidemiology of Rospotrebnadzor, spoke about the reasons for the increase in the incidence of coronavirus infection.

12:35 Il Messaggero: Newcastle is considering Mourinho’s candidacy Roma head coach Jose Mourinho may lead English Newcastle.

12:35 Russia has recorded a record for gas consumption in the domestic market In 2021, Russia recorded a record for gas consumption in the domestic market – some factors required additional pumping into Russian storage facilities, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on the air of the Russia 1 TV channel.

12:29 Kavazashvili – on the match with Dynamo: Spartak must win Former goalkeeper of the USSR national team Anzor Kavazashvili assessed the chances of Moscow “Spartak” in the 11th round match of the Russian football championship with the capital “Dynamo”.