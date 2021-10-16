https://ria.ru/20211016/sovbez-1754846944.html

Russia, USA and Israel agreed to hold a meeting of heads of Security Councils

MOSCOW, October 16 – RIA Novosti. Russia, the United States and Israel agreed to hold a meeting of the heads of the Security Councils, where they will discuss Syria and the situation around Iran, an understanding of the date and place may appear after negotiations between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett in Sochi on October 22, Israeli Ambassador to Russia Alexander told RIA Novosti Ben Zvi. “So far there is only an idea, neither a date nor a place has yet been set. We, for our part, are ready to host delegations, but this has not yet been decided,” the ambassador said, answering the relevant question. “I hope that now our prime minister will come and will finally be able to decide. At this stage, there is only an agreement and understanding that this (meeting) will take place, but when exactly – this has not yet been agreed. Among the topics – Syria, Iran, other issues of the Middle East region, ” – said the ambassador. Earlier, Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid told RIA Novosti that Israel, Russia and the United States are considering the possibility of resuming trilateral consultations at the level of the heads of the security councils, The next meeting may take place in October. In June 2019, the Secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation Nikolai Patrushev, as well as the then adviser to the President of the United States on national security John Bolton and then the head of the National Security Council of Israel, Meir Ben-Shabbat for the first time in a trilateral format discussed the situation in Syria. Earlier, the office of the head of the Israeli government announced that Bennett will fly to Sochi on October 22 on an official visit at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

