Russian Defense Ministry announced an attack by the Israeli Air Force on a plant in Syria

The Russian Defense Ministry reported on the Israeli Air Force attack on a plant in Syria
The Russian Defense Ministry reported on the Israeli Air Force attack on a plant in Syria
The Russian Defense Ministry reported on the Israeli Air Force attack on a plant in Syria
Israeli aircraft attacked a phosphate processing plant in Syria, said the deputy head of the Russian Center for the Reconciliation of Warring Parties (CPVS) in Syria
2021-10-14T22: 51
2021-10-14T22: 51
2021-10-15T10: 50
war in Syria
in the world
Syria
homs (city)
israeli air force
MOSCOW, October 14 – RIA Novosti. Israeli aviation attacked a phosphate processing plant in Syria, said Rear Admiral Vadim Kulit, deputy head of the Russian Center for the Reconciliation of Warring Parties (CPVS) in Syria. Syrian airspace in the area of the US-occupied Al-Tanf zone in the province of Homs and struck a phosphate ore processing plant in the Palmyra region, “he said. At the same time, the Syrian command decided not to use air defense systems.” anti-aircraft complexes, there were two civilian passenger aircraft flying along the Dubai-Beirut and Baghdad-Damascus routes, “Qulit said. military wounded. “Over the past day in the Idlib de-escalation zone recorded ten attacks from the positions of terrorists” Jabhat Al-Nusra “(no shelling was recorded by the Syrian side). Two attacks were recorded in Idlib province, five attacks in Aleppo province, one shelling in Hama province, and two attacks in Latakia province, “Qulit said. He added that three more soldiers were injured in Idlib province due to the release of a grenade. from a quadrocopter in the Kalaz-Faukani area. Also, the rear admiral said that measures to stabilize the situation are continuing in the Daraa province. Musseifra, Sahvat al-Kamh, 111 people settled their status in a day, 32 weapons, more than a thousand ammunition were handed over, “he said. As the command of the Syrian army said on the eve, one serviceman became victims of the Israeli air force’s shelling, three more were injured. * A terrorist organization banned in Russia.
Syria
homs (city)
Russian Defense Ministry announced an attack by the Israeli Air Force on a plant in Syria
At the same time, the Syrian command decided not to use air defense systems.
“At the time of the Israeli aviation attack, two civilian passenger aircraft were in the zone of destruction of the anti-aircraft systems, following the Dubai-Beirut and Baghdad-Damascus routes,” Kulit said.
October 11, 07:40 PM
Erdogan said about “overflowing patience” due to terrorists in Syria
He added that three more soldiers were injured in the province of Idlib due to the dropping of a grenade from a quadcopter in the Kalaz-Faukani area.
“With the mediation of the Russian Center for the Reconciliation of Warring Parties in the settlements of Al-Jize, Mutaya, Bed-Suleiman-Amman, Nada, Museifra, Sahvat-al-Kamkh, 111 people settled their status in a day, 32 weapons were handed over, more than a thousand ammunition” , – he noted.
As the command of the Syrian army reported on the eve, one serviceman became the victims of the shelling of the Israeli air force, three more were injured.
* Terrorist organization banned in Russia.
