Russian delegation to the United States met with Sullivan

The Russian delegation to the United States met with the Assistant to the President of the United States for National Security Jake Sullivan, said Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk. RIA Novosti, 16.10.2021

WASHINGTON, October 16 – RIA Novosti. The Russian delegation to the United States met with Assistant to the President of the United States for National Security Jake Sullivan, said Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk. “Today there was a meeting in the Security Council, US Presidential Aide Sullivan came to it. the results of his visit to Washington.

