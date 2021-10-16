Russian delegation to the United States met with Sullivan

By
Cornelius Chandler
-
0
30

https://ria.ru/20211016/sallivan-1754829719.html

Russian delegation to the United States met with Sullivan

The Russian delegation to the United States met with Sullivan – RIA Novosti, 10/16/2021

Russian delegation to the United States met with Sullivan

The Russian delegation to the United States met with the Assistant to the President of the United States for National Security Jake Sullivan, said Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk. RIA Novosti, 16.10.2021

2021-10-16T00: 50

2021-10-16T00: 50

2021-10-16T00: 50

in the world

USA

washington (city)

Alexey Overchuk

Russia

jake sullivan

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/0b/17/1585983833_0 0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_af68a045d5e12631467904ea8359fac8.jpg

WASHINGTON, October 16 – RIA Novosti. The Russian delegation to the United States met with Assistant to the President of the United States for National Security Jake Sullivan, said Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk. “Today there was a meeting in the Security Council, US Presidential Aide Sullivan came to it. the results of his visit to Washington.

https://ria.ru/20211015/overchuk-1754827442.html

USA

washington (city)

Russia

RIA News

internet-group@rian.ru

7 495 645-6601

FSUE MIA “Russia Today”

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News

internet-group@rian.ru

7 495 645-6601

FSUE MIA “Russia Today”

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News

internet-group@rian.ru

7 495 645-6601

FSUE MIA “Russia Today”

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/0b/17/1585983833_0-0:2732:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_4c859191da68531eb559db3532ad1200.jpg

in the world, usa, washington (city), alexey overchuk, russia, jake sullivan

Russian delegation to the United States met with Sullivan

Source link

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here