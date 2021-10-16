Russian hostess of the “Chinese Pilot” – Culture – Kommersant

Five days after her 80th birthday, Irina Papernaya, a producer and founder of the Chinese Pilot Zhao Da club, passed away. Anyone for whom nightlife was associated not only with leisure, but also with culture, for the last 30 years, in one way or another, fell under the charm of the institutions that Irina Borisovna raised as children, and often under her own charm in endless table conversations under old lampshades. These vigils in “White Cockroach”, “Maxim Maksimych”, “Chinese Pilot” and “Workshop” have replaced Moscow’s intellectual kitchens, which remained in the Soviet past.

Irina Borisovna Papernaya grew up in the family of her uncle – critic and literary parodist Zinovy ​​Paperny. Her cousin Vladimir Paperny is an art critic, author of the classic book on Stalinist architecture, Culture Two. In the 1980s, her family lived in a constructivist residential area on Rusakovskaya, and there, in one of the first cooperative cafes, Mei Hua, she happened to work with the Chinese Vladimir Zhao. There were no clubs as such, and lovers of conversations after midnight Artemy Troitsky, Garik Sukachev, Andrei Makarevich, Roman Viktyuk, Vladimir Pozner and many other characters of artistic and political Moscow became regulars at the Chinese cafe. After the performances at the Theater at Nikitsky Gate, young actor Alexey Paperny stopped to smoke with Vladimir Dzhao.

Then Vladimir Zhao’s business went up sharply, and in the end he became the general company Aeromar, which provides food for Aeroflot flights, as well as Korean Air, Air France, KLM, Air China and others. And the mother and son Paperny went into the club business, treading a path into complete obscurity: in perestroika Moscow, simply no one knew how clubs were opened and what they were doing there.

The White Cockroach founded by them was the first closed club in Moscow with membership cards. It was there, in the “White Cockroach”, that the artist Pyotr Pasternak tried his hand at the field of club design. The club existed for only nine months and was closed as a result of gang violence. Another club, Maxim Maksimych, burned down. But Irina Papernaya has already been written about in the foreign press as “the godmother of club Moscow”.

In 1999, almost immediately after the default, an old friend, Vladimir Dzhao, suggested that the Papernyy make a club in the basement at 25 Lubyansky Proezd.

When Mr. Zhao bought this property, it was easiest to call it a barbecue – there was all the surroundings of the cooperative restaurant, including the mirrors on the ceiling. The club was built in a month.

As Papernye later noted, the money that Vladimir Dzhao gave for him would not have been enough for a small bar now.

Across the street from the Presidential Administration, a block from the Lubyanka, they set up a club that had no concept. Aleksey Paperny instead came up with a fairy tale about the pilot Zhao Da, for whom there are no boundaries, because he flies on his plane below the radar range. Alexey Pasternak embodied this story in the design of the club – stories from the life of the Pilot are written right on the wall of the club opposite the stage.

The real Zhao helped bring an airplane wing to the basement and make a bar out of it.

In the late 1990s, music for clubs meant techno, but “Chinese Pilot” was definitely not about techno. They began to bring music from St. Petersburg. At the first concert in the club “Forbidden Drummers” performed, which thundered with the hit “They Killed a Negro”, but the “residents” of the early “Pilot” were Tequilajazzz, “Kirpichi”, Markscheider Kunst and “Leningrad” from St. Petersburg. The club became the Moscow home for 5’Nizza, Nino Katamadze, Billy’s Band, Zdob Si Zdub, Boombox, the group “I and my friend my truck”. Around the “Chinese Pilot” its own musical community was formed, which began to develop in the direction of performances, festivals, and then branches of “Pilot”, which opened in St. Petersburg, Yaroslavl and Montenegrin Kotor.

And on the wall of the mother’s club were mailboxes with the names of the regulars: “Dmitry Dibrov”, “Artemy Troitsky”, “Pelageya” and so on. Any musician could put a CD with a freshly cut demo there and get a review from a journalist, or even a concert engagement.

The French antiglobalist Manu Chao hung out for a week in the “Chinese Pilot”, practically without leaving its walls – he liked the local spirit so much. Emir Kusturica fell in love with the institution, Zhanna Aguzarova made friends here for the then unknown group Kaizer Chiefs, and saxophonist Anatoly Gerasimov jammed with chansonnier Nilda Fernandez.

The concert program was made by the hands of Alexey Paperny and a team of art managers. And the atmosphere of the home was, of course, the merit of Irina Borisovna Papernaya. As the artist Fyodor Pavlov-Andreevich wrote, “Ira spent 95% of her life smiling.”

How was she able to keep that smile after everything that happened to her family and her country? Grandfather, one of the leaders of the People’s Commissariat of Railways, shot himself in 1936, deciding not to wait for the arrest already appointed, as it turned out later. Her father died in the war a year after her birth. Mother worked in a chemical laboratory in Chelyabinsk and at a young age developed radiation sickness, due to which in the last years of her life she could not walk at all.

Nevertheless, Irina Papernaya herself, at the age of 28, defended her Ph.D. thesis in chemistry.

However, at the Research Institute for Biological Testing of Chemical Compounds in Kupavna, where Irina Papernaya was summoned by the director of the institute, Lev Piruzyan, she was mainly engaged in culture. For example, she organized a performance by Vladimir Vysotsky, which is why later Mark Rozovsky brought her out as the main character in the play “Vysotsky’s Concert at Research Institute”. Until her 40s, Irina Papernaya successfully combined science and theater, collaborating with Mark Rozovsky, Giedrius Matskyavichyus and Oleg Tabakov. When Mark Rozovsky invited Irina Borisovna to work in his new studio “Our House”, he defined the position for her very simply: “Ira Papernaya”. Although the papers still listed “the head of the literary department.”

Irina Borisovna Papernaya said that she had lived in Moscow for several lives – a scientist, a cheat, a club manager.

Now she is remembered for the life that began when, having traveled the whole world with the play of her son “Tverbul”, she decided to build a space of freedom in her hometown. One space, another, a third … At the end of her life she received Israeli citizenship, but in an interview she said that she was unlikely to leave Moscow. Moscow was her home, but people came to her clubs as if they were home. How to explain in one word who she was in “Pilot” and who she was in Moscow? Some, probably, a universal mother, without whom there would be much less warmth in our city.