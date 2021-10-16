Russian tourists who died in Albania ordered wine before dying | News | News

The hotel staff, where four Russian tourists died, said that shortly before the tragedy, vacationers ordered wine and fruit, but died before receiving the order. The website Albanian Daily News writes about this on October 16.

The hotel administrator noted that vacationers from Russia managed to spend only an hour at the hotel. Immediately after checking in, they went to the sauna, and before that they made an order. The hotel employee, who was supposed to bring it, said that the vacationers did not answer calls, then he went to the sauna, where he found guests.

Now law enforcement agencies are checking whether the Russians were intoxicated.

The hotel staff had been interviewed earlier on Saturday. There is a version that the Russians could stay in the sauna longer than allowed, which led to the tragedy. The official cause of death was asphyxiation.

The night before, four Russian tourists were found dead in a hotel in western Albania. According to law enforcement officials, the bodies of the Russians were found in a hotel sauna in the town of Kerret in the Kawai province. Presumably they suffocated. Albanian media have published a list of the dead tourists.

The consular department of the Russian embassy in the country is clarifying the circumstances of the death of the Russians. In addition, employees of the diplomatic mission are trying to contact the relatives of the victims.