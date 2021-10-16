https://ria.ru/20211016/epstin-1754888395.html

Russian woman spoke about Epstein’s attempts to lure women into sex slavery

Russian woman spoke about Epstein’s attempts to lure women into sex slavery – RIA Novosti, 10/16/2021

Russian woman spoke about Epstein’s attempts to lure women into sex slavery

The late financier Jeffrey Epstein tried to lure dozens of women from Russia and other post-Soviet countries into sexual slavery, according to the lawsuit filed … RIA Novosti, 16.10.2021

2021-10-16T22: 12

2021-10-16T22: 12

2021-10-16T22: 34

in the world

USA

Jeffrey Epstein

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/155737/56/1557375620_0:305:2000:1430_1920x0_80_0_0_2ed054bb4e4b44e05d49ab84e84e8c0a.jpg

WASHINGTON, October 16 – RIA Novosti, Alexey Bogdanovsky. The late financier Jeffrey Epstein tried to lure dozens of women from Russia and other post-Soviet countries into sexual slavery, according to a lawsuit filed against the estate managers of Epstein and his former assistant Leslie Groff on behalf of an unnamed Russian citizen. Doe. ” Her lawsuit was filed this week in federal court for the Southern District of New York. The lawsuit was filed as a class one – in this case, compensation for damages should be due not only to the plaintiff herself, but also to all potential victims of Epstein who can be found. young women from former Soviet countries such as Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, Latvia and Lithuania, and that he spoke to these young women many times about their career ambitions.It was clear that Epstein had lured these young women with false promises to help in their careers as well , as he did with Jane, “- said in the statement of claim. According to the plaintiff’s statements, Epstein contacted her in 2017, when she was in her early 20s and she lived in Moscow. At least two of Epstein’s assistants of Russian origin promised the girl a job as a secretary, and then, under the pretext of an interview, lured her to Paris, where they introduced her to Epstein. He treated the victim to dinner and, along with several other girls, placed her in his luxurious Parisian apartment. Then Epstein began to demand from the Russian woman to massage him, force him to undress, touch her intimate parts and carry out other sexual acts. In between, he “lectured her” about how she needed to be “more open” or she would not be successful in life, according to the lawsuit. In the next two years, Epstein, who was already under investigation by federal authorities for numerous cases of sexual violence and corruption of minors, several times met with the victim, the document says. According to “Jane Doe”, Epstein made promises to get her to visit Paris, Florida and the Virgin Islands, and talk to her on Skype during breaks. He forced her to provide him with sexual services and demanded to send her a nude photo, and in exchange he promised money and assistance to her business, the lawsuit says. The victim also states that she was intimidated by Epstein and could not resist him, as he reproached her with his “kind attitude” and material assistance. In the house of Epstein in the Virgin Islands, the victim saw another girl from one of the Baltic countries, who was also harassed by the financier, the statement clarifies. women from these countries would be less likely to admit to being victims of trafficking and violence due to cultural factors, “the plaintiff said. According to the statement of claim, the Russian woman’s contact with Epstein was interrupted in 2019, shortly before his arrest, and Since then, she has not contacted either him or his henchmen. Epstein’s case received a wide resonance in the United States, since tens or even hundreds of young women, both American and foreign, could become his victims. In addition, Epstein has managed to escape responsibility over the years. Also in connection with the Epstein case, there were publications that he “shared” the women he raped with other high-ranking people, including the British Prince Andrew, and was friends with many representatives of the political elite, including former US President Bill Clinton and then the future US President Donald Trump. All influential people suspected of having ties to Epstein flatly deny that they knew anything about his sexual crimes. Epstein in the United States was charged with trafficking in minors for the purpose of sexual exploitation, which included up to 40 years in prison, and conspiracy with the purpose of being involved in such a trade – up to five years in prison. In early July 2019, a Manhattan court in New York ruled to keep him in custody and not release on bail. At the end of July it became known that the banker was found in a prison cell “in a semi-conscious state” with injuries to his neck, and he later died. The investigation ruled Epstein’s death a suicide.

https://ria.ru/20190822/1557767236.html

https://ria.ru/20191123/1561496501.html

https://ria.ru/20210827/tyurma-1747444545.html

https://realty.ria.ru/20210311/osobnyak-1600713159.html

USA

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/155737/56/1557375620_0:117:2000:1617_1920x0_80_0_0_6436dc55075bcb82af4584230b05ee75.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

worldwide, usa, jeffrey epstein