Salma Hayek told how Angelina Jolie pushed her into the cake

In September, Salma Hayek turned 55 and celebrated her birthday with several friends, including Angelina Jolie, her Marvel co-star, The Eternals.

Then the actress shared a video from the celebration on Instagram. Now Salma has become a guest on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and admitted that none of them were invited:

“The holiday was not planned. All these people were uninvited guests. I said, “I don’t want to celebrate my birthday this year. I have to work all day. ” I told my friends that there will be no birthday party. “

Salma Hayek (Photo: Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images)

Hayek was unable to spend the day with her husband François-Henri Pinault or their children (they have a 14-year-old daughter, Valentina, and the businessman has three children from a previous relationship) due to her work schedule. As a result, as Salma explained, her friends sympathized with her because of their loneliness and simply “appeared” in her house. Luckily, she already had a cake, so she introduced the guests to a Mexican birthday tradition: Mordida.

“After blowing out the candles, you should take a bite (“ muzzle ”) of the pie with your mouth, without holding on to it with your hands or anything else. Someone has to push your face into the cake, ”the actress recalls. And since Jolie was sitting next to Hayek, she had to do this honor: “We told her that it was a tradition, and she replied:“ No, no. Oh no, I can’t do it. ” But she was able to overcome herself. ” Jimmy Kimmel noted that it was “a very gentle push.” Watch a video!