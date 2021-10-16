Samsung tops the Forbes ranking of the world’s best employers. Apple, Huawei and many other IT companies hit the top ten

Forbes magazine recently published a ranking of the world’s best employers in 2021. South Korea’s Samsung topped the list, with tech companies dominating the top ten. The rating is based on a survey conducted among approximately 150 thousand employees from 58 countries.

Despite the difficulties caused by both the US sanctions and the coronavirus pandemic, Huawei was able to break into the top ten and take eighth place. The company is constantly hiring new employees, especially technicians, to keep pace with the development of the technology industry. Huawei invests heavily in research and development. In 2020, the company invested $ 21.8 in this business line, which is 15.9% of its total revenue.

The rating is expected to be headed by the world’s leading tech giants. After Samsung are IBM and Microsoft, which are in second and third places, respectively. Apple closes the top five. The tenth was the German BMW Group. The top ten also includes companies such as Amazon, Alphabet, Dell and Adobe, which are located in fourth, sixth, seventh and ninth places, respectively.