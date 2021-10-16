“Sapsan” near St. Petersburg knocked down a stroller with a child

In the Leningrad region in the Tosno district today the high-speed train “Sapsan” hit a stroller with an 11-month-old baby, which was being carried by a young woman in headphones. Later it was reported that the child had died in the hospital.

According to the 47news portal, the incident took place today at about 11:30 at the Popovka railway station. A girl with a sidecar was about to cross the railroad tracks and did not notice the approaching Sapsan. As a result of the collision, the mother was thrown away along with the carriage.

A resident of Krasny Bor, who witnessed the tragedy, said that the girl was wearing headphones. “The stroller was hooked and thrown into the ditch. And it was simply blown back by the air flow. The child did not make a single sound. The stroller shattered into smithereens,” she said.

According to eyewitnesses, the injured child was a girl. One of the men took her out of the ditch and handed her over to her mother. The trauma was visible on the child’s head. A girl with a child in her arms ran away towards Lenin Avenue.

Later, the Fontanka agency reported, citing the press service of the North-West Transport Prosecutor’s Office, that the child had been taken to the hospital. However, the doctors failed to save the girl and she died.