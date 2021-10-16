Scarlett Johansson forced Disney to release films before streaming

Disney has announced that the animated musical “Encanto” will premiere on November 24 and will be available in theaters only for 30 days. Then the tape will be available on Disney +. The Eternals, West Side Story, The Final Duel and King’s Man: The Beginning will be available in the movies for 45 days.

As noted by Reuters, the latest released Disney film “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” in early September set a record in the United States and Canada, grossing $ 94.7 million at the box office. It was shown exclusively in cinemas.

What did not suit Johansson

During the coronavirus pandemic, Disney began to release films at the same time in cinemas and on Disney +. For some of the actors under the contract, the fees depended on the box office, so due to streaming, they lost some of the payments.

So it happened with Scarlett Johansson, who starred in the film “Black Widow”. The tape was released at the end of June and grossed $ 372 million. In parallel, “Black Widow” was shown on the online platform, although Marvel guaranteed the exclusive release of the film in cinemas. As a result, the actress filed a lawsuit against Disney. The lawsuit alleged that the company deliberately forced Marvel to break the agreement without any justification in order to “prevent Mrs. Johansson from fully realizing the benefits of her deal with Marvel.”

Disney considered the claims unfounded and said it was “sad and upset that the lawsuit is not paying attention to the effects of the pandemic.” The company is confident that it has fully complied with Scarlett Johansson’s contract. Moreover, due to the early release in the online cinema, the actress allegedly “can receive significantly more compensation” in addition to the $ 20 million that she has already been paid for the work.

Earlier, another Hollywood actor, Daniel Craig, was able to enrich himself on compensation for lost profits. Netflix paid the actor $ 100 million for two sequels to Knives Out. Most of this amount had to be given due to the simultaneous release of the picture in streaming and in the cinema.

Photo: Instagram / scarlettjohanssonworld