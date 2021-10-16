Scarlett Johansson: I myself did not expect to become an action star!

Scarlett Johansson. Photo: GLOBAL LOOK PRESS

In the role of super-agent Natasha Romanoff, Scarlett Johansson first appeared more than 10 years ago – in the film “Iron Man”. Then there were several series of “Avengers”, which brought in multibillion-dollar revenues. And here is an offshoot of the comic book epic of the Marvel universe, “Black Widow”, staged already specifically on Johansson, in front of the star of the action movies.

– The most surprising thing is that the main heroines of this film comic strip are two Russian sisters. They would add one more, and it would be almost Chekhov’s story.

– In essence, this is a film about a dysfunctional family. This idea was very much promoted by the president of Marvel Studios, Kevin Feige. But for me, this was not the most obvious direction of the plot. I didn’t understand how we could screw this theme into our film. The last thing I expected from my heroine, Natasha, was that she would have some kind of real human experience of relationships with her family. We do not know her at all from this side, we only know that she chose the Avengers squad as her family. But it turned out that nothing human is alien to her, and she found herself in the center of a completely recognizable family drama! I didn’t know if this idea would work or not until we started rehearsing and filming a dinner scene in which I was surrounded by incredibly good actors (Natasha’s sister, Elena Belova, played by a young Oscar nominee for the film Little Women, Florence Pugh , and in the role of their mother Milena Vostokoff is Oscar winner Rachel Weisz – the star of Favorite and Youth. – S. T.). They brought their magic into the process, and we began to feel something in relation to each other. But initially none of this was planned.

– You yourself have a sister, if I’m not mistaken?

– Yes, she is 5 years older than me. When I was growing up, she was an ideal for me, I tried to imitate her in everything (now Vanessa Johansson, on the contrary, just right to imitate her younger sister: she is also an actress, only unknown to anyone – she clearly will not have such a career as Scarlett . – S. T.). By the way, I have not only a sister, but also two older brothers and even a twin brother, Hunter.

– Who was born earlier?

– I AM! For 3 minutes! Probably, these 3 minutes are the most important in my life …

– Can we say that the role of Natasha changed your acting career?

– Of course! I never thought that my career could go in the direction of action films and thrillers! But these 10 years have been very fruitful for me.

PRIVATE BUSSINESS

Scarlett JOHANSSON was born on November 22, 1984 in New York. Father, Carsten Johansson, a Danish national, is an architect. Mother, Melanie, is her daughter’s manager. Started acting at the age of 10, became famous at the age of 14, starring in the film “The Horse Whisperer” by Robert Redford. In 2003 she was nominated for two Golden Globes at once. In the same year, she was not admitted to the Faculty of Arts at New York University. She was in personal relationships with actors Benicio del Toro (17 years older than her) and Josh Hartnett (6 years older). She was married three times – to actor Ryan Reynolds, journalist Romain Doriak, now – to comedian Colin Jost. Included in the top of the highest paid actresses in Hollywood, earning more than $ 40 million in 2018.

Scarlett Johansson’s 5 best films:

Lost in Translation (2003)

Match point (2005)

Vicky Cristina Barcelona (2008)

The Avengers (2012)

“Marriage Story” (2019)