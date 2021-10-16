Selena Gomez said she gave up social networks due to mental illness

Selena Gomez, 29, has repeatedly admitted that she fell into serious depression. In 2018, doctors diagnosed her with “bipolar disorder”, and four years earlier, the singer learned about lupus.

“My [системная красная] lupus, kidney transplant, chemotherapy, mental illness … All of this, to be honest, should have unsettled me. Every time I went through something, I thought: “What is this time? What else do I have to deal with? ”- Selena confessed in an interview with Elle.

However, Gomez felt relief when doctors told her about a new diagnosis – bipolar disorder. She noted that after that everything fell into place.

At the same time, Selena was upset that her disease had attracted too much attention from Internet users. Aggression and causticism from subscribers on social networks forced the pop star to abandon the account.

Since 2017, all publications on Selena Gomez’s social media pages have been posted on her behalf by the manager. The singer, in turn, provides him with texts and photographs.

The complete lack of access to applications on a smartphone helps to avoid the temptation of Gomez. Thanks to this, the celebrity spends a lot of time with himself, and not contemplating the lives of others.

Photo: peopletalk