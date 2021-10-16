Selena Gomez spent an evening with her ex-boyfriend in New York

Selena Gomez

Perhaps the most famous novel by Selena Gomez remains her relationship with Justin Bieber, to whom she continues to devote her songs. However, she also had other boyfriends – so, in 2015, the singer met with the manager of the fashion brand Samuel Krost for several months. With the former lover, the star, apparently, remained on good terms – on Tuesday they spent time together.



Samuel Krost

The paparazzi watched the 27-year-old singer near one of the restaurants in the Soho district of New York, where she came for dinner. Her ex-boyfriend also came there. It is, of course, difficult to call this meeting a date – both Selena and Samuel arrived at the restaurant with their friends. However, the fans of the star decided that this was done to divert their eyes, and began to wonder if the former lovers had resumed their relationship.

However, Gomez was quick to dispel their doubts. In her Instagram story, she wrote that she was single and had not met anyone for two years.

However, in a recent interview, the star admitted that she is now ready for a new “real relationship”, which in her understanding should not be “codependent and complex.”

