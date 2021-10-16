Selena Gomez spoke about the abandonment of social networks after a series of illnesses

Ahead of the release of the new series Murders in the Same Building, American actress Selena Gomez gave a candid interview about her current state of health after a series of illnesses, and also talked about the rejection of social networks. The site “Dni.ru” told about it.

The celebrity admitted that numerous health problems made her see the world differently and pushed to change. For example, Selena has completely abandoned social media.

“My lupus, kidney transplant, chemotherapy, mental illness … all of this, to be honest, had to unsettle me. Every time I went through something, I thought: “What is this time? What else do I have to deal with? “- said Gomez.

Four years ago, the actress’s Instagram was voted the most popular. However, due to frequent negative comments in her address, Gomez decided to hire an assistant and leave social networks. It happened in 2017. Since then, the actress has been sending the assistant photos and quotes for publication, which he posts on her behalf.

Gomez noted that this decision had a positive effect on her mental state. In addition, the actress freed up a lot of time for creativity and communication with loved ones.