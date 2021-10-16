Sixteen people died in Yekaterinburg from methanol poisoning – Gazeta.Ru

Sixteen people have died in Yekaterinburg as a result of alcohol poisoning with methanol, said TASS Dmitry Chukreev, coordinator of the project of the party “United Russia” “People’s Control” in the Sverdlovsk region.

“There are 16 people in Yekaterinburg [погибли от отравления метанолом]… An entrepreneur who worked has already been detained, ”he said.

Chukreev added that the detainee sold the surrogate alcohol in bulk in one of the markets in Yekaterinburg.

Earlier it became known that after poisoning with surrogate alcohol in the Orenburg region perished 35 people. Also reported 64 victims. Three patients remain on mechanical ventilation. 16 people are treated in the hospital, 13 are observed on an outpatient basis.

On the fact of mass poisoning, three people were detained, suspected of illegal sale of counterfeit alcohol. According to the investigation, a 29-year-old local resident organized the illegal production and sale of dangerous alcohol-containing products on a large scale, and a 60-year-old man and a 47-year-old woman sold counterfeit alcohol to the victims.

Investigators also found a warehouse in Orsk, from which the surrogate was sold, as well as the point of production, bottling and storage of these products, from where they seized over 3 thousand empty plastic bottles and 1,279 with alcohol-containing products.

5 criminal cases were initiated related to the production of surrogate alcohol, which were combined into one production.