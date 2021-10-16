Sixth parliamentarian since WWII killed in Britain

A year ago, in his book, he wrote that the assassination of MP Joanne Cox in 2016 destroyed the British tradition of free meetings between parliamentarians and voters, and today he himself was the victim of an attack at exactly the same meeting. A few hours ago, the United Kingdom was shocked by the death of conservative David Aimess, who died on the operating table from his stab wounds.

For MP David Aimess, it was a typical day of meetings with voters in his constituency. He was receiving people in the building of the Methodist church, when a young man suddenly burst in with a knife and threw himself on the politician. David Amesse received several serious injuries. The doctors who arrived at the scene fought for the deputy’s life for about an hour, but could not save him. Police cordoned off the area around the church. The attacker was detained. He is reported to be 25 years old. The motives for this crime are still unknown.

The murder of a member of parliament has caused shock not only among British politicians. In terms of its brutality, it is comparable to another crime committed in 2016 on the eve of the Brexit referendum. Then Labor MP Joe Cox was killed. She was shot at several times and then finished off with a knife by a man who was later called a neo-Nazi in the British press.

Unlike Joe Cox, who opposed the break with the European Union, David Amesse, who was killed today, was an ardent supporter of Brexit. A member of the Conservative Party, he adhered to the views that are now called radical right in Britain: in particular, he opposed same-sex marriage and abortion. Father of five children. At the time of his death, he was 69 years old.

“All my thoughts are now connected with David and his family. We cannot allow this to happen here,” – said the leader of the Conservative Party in 2001-2003 Ian Duncan Smith.

David Amesse is the sixth British MP to be killed since World War II. In a recent tweet, he invited voters to a meeting by specifying a location, location and time. The deputy had no protection, and a few minutes before the attack he freely communicated with people on the steps of the church, where his life was then cut short.