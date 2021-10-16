Sobchak explained the appeal to the Russian Guard

https://www.znak.com/2021-10-15/sobchak_obyasnila_obrachenie_v_rosgvardiyu https://www.znak.com/2021-10-15/sobchak_obyasnila_obrachenie_v_rosgvardiyu 2021.10.15

Journalist and TV presenter Ksenia Sobchak said that she turned to the Russian Guard because of the incoming threats after the fatal accident in Sochi. She wrote about this in her telegram channel “Bloody Lady”.

Sobchak repost telegram channel “112”, which said that the TV presenter complained to law enforcement agencies because of surveillance. “Everything is so, only it’s not only about surveillance, but about direct and very harsh threats to me and my family,” said Ksenia Sobchak.

Earlier, the official representative of Rosgvardia, Valery Gribakin, said: “As far as I know, she asked that she was allegedly being monitored by unknown persons in a car. She was advised to act in accordance with the law. If you have all the reasons, write a statement. ”

Recall that the accident occurred on the evening of October 9 on the highway between Adler and Krasnaya Polyana. Mercedes, where Sobchak and two other people were as passengers, drove into the oncoming lane during overtaking and collided with Volkswagen, which was thrown onto a passing bus.

As a result of the collision, one of the Volkswagen passengers died. The second passenger and the driver were hospitalized in serious condition. Eyewitnesses reported that Sobchak left the accident scene almost immediately.

