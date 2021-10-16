Sons of celebrities who look like their fathers

Will and Jaden Smith













Will and Jaden Smith in The Pursuit of Happyness, 2006

The similarities between Will and Jaden became apparent when the actor’s son was still very young. In 2006, 7-year-old Smith Jr first joined his father on the big screen, appearing in The Pursuit of Happyness. His natural and charismatic acting left no doubt that two people share the same genes, even among those who did not pay attention to the extraordinary external similarity of the actors. Over the years, Jaden has become less likely to act with Will, dreaming of quickly getting rid of his father’s shadow and starting an independent career. But until now, the 23-year-old boy, who managed to become famous both in the world of music and in the fashion arena, is the son of his father and, above all, always focuses on Will.

Will Smith, @willsmith Jaden Smith, @ c.syresmith

David and Brooklyn Beckham

Just as there is no doubt that David and Victoria Beckham equally love all their four children – 22-year-old Brooklyn, 18-year-old Romeo, 16-year-old Cruise and 10-year-old Harper – there is no doubt that the firstborn of the couple is the most close son of a British footballer. David and Brooklyn are not only similar in appearance, but also share common views, tastes and interests. Father and son lend each other clothes, go to the tattoo parlor together, support each other at all important events (David even accompanied Brooklyn on his first date ) and, of course, are a fan of Manchester United.

Ryan and Deacon Philip

Ryan Phillippe, @ryanfillippe Deacon Phillippe, @reesewitherspoon

Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Philip’s son, Deacon, has definitely inherited the traits of both parents, but he looks more and more like his famous father every year. Now the 16-year-old is almost indistinguishable from Ryan while filming Cruel Intentions in 1999. It is symbolic that this particular film became the catalyst for the relationship between Deacon’s parents, who, having played a couple in love, Annette and Sebastian, got married in real life.

James and Jack Marsden

Jack and James Marsden, 2017

Actor James Marsden is three times dad: he is raising 20-year-old son Jack and 15-year-old daughter Mary from actress Lisa Linda and 8-year-old son William from model Rose Costa. His genes were most clearly manifested in the first-born, who, despite frequent experiments with appearance, is incredibly similar to his father. Jack, although he did not try himself in films, also chose a media career: the young man composes music and records songs that can be listened to on Spotify.

James Marsden, @james_marsden Jack Marsden, @jackmmarsden

Kanye and Psalm West

Kanye West, @kimkardashian Psalm West, @kimkardashian

The youngest son of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, Psalm, is his father’s real Mini-We. In June, the baby turned two years old, in honor of which Kim shared a new portrait of Psalm, in which he already looks (from facial proportions to a serious look) just like Kanye. By the way, the boy’s middle name, Ye, is the stage name of the rapper, under which he has been performing since 2018, and the name of his 8 studio album (Ye).