St. Petersburg International Cultural Forum canceled in 2021 – Culture

MOSCOW, October 15. / TASS /. The IX St. Petersburg International Cultural Forum, which was supposed to take place on November 11-13, will not take place due to the unfavorable epidemic situation amid the coronavirus pandemic. This was reported to TASS on Friday at the Ministry of Culture of the Russian Federation.

“We regret to report that the St. Petersburg International Cultural Forum has been canceled in order to prevent the risks associated with the spread of coronavirus infection,” the press service quoted the Minister of Culture of the Russian Federation Olga Lyubimova as saying.

The decision was made after consultations with Rospotrebnadzor, the government of the Russian Federation, the government of St. Petersburg and the professional community, the department said. “A colossal work has been done, and we thank everyone who took part in the preparation of this event. However, the safety of participants and guests of the forum is an absolute priority for us,” the minister stressed.

Vice-Governor of St. Petersburg Boris Piotrovsky, who oversees cultural issues in the city government, noted that the decision to cancel the forum was “dictated by an unstable epidemic situation.” “I would like to emphasize that today it is very important for all of us to observe the necessary precautions not only when attending cultural events, but also in our daily life,” he wrote on his Telegram channel.

The St. Petersburg International Cultural Forum is organized by the Government of the Russian Federation, the Ministry of Culture of the Russian Federation and the Government of St. Petersburg. Thousands of experts in the field of culture from all over the world participate in it every year – stars of theater, opera and ballet, outstanding directors and musicians, public figures, representatives of government and business, and the academic community.

In 2020, due to the epidemic situation, the forum was also canceled.

Restrictions and epidemics in force in St. Petersburg

In St. Petersburg, according to a resolution of the city government, the requirement to wear protective masks in public places, including shops, transport, train stations and bus stops, remains. The heads of the executive bodies of state power of St. Petersburg, state institutions and enterprises on an ongoing basis must ensure that at least 80% of employees have either a QR code about vaccination, or a QR code about a previous COVID-19 disease or a document confirming the receipt of the first component of the vaccine.

At the same time, the indulgences introduced from August 27 are still in effect in the city. Then, some restrictions were lifted, in particular, the operation of entertainment and leisure facilities in shopping centers was allowed, access for visitors to water parks, indoor attractions, and children’s playrooms was opened. Sports and physical education events have become available to spectators in the stands. The number of guests of congress and exhibition, festive and leisure events was allowed to increase from 75 to 1 thousand people, subject to compliance with sanitary rules and confirmation of the absence of COVID-19 for each of the participants.

According to the latest data, 657,228 cases of coronavirus infection were detected in St. Petersburg, according to this indicator, it ranks second among the regions of Russia after Moscow. 604,541 people recovered, 22,765 died. Over the past day, 2,632 cases of infection were detected in the city.