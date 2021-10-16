https://ria.ru/20211016/volodin-1754865580.html

State Duma and government will work out the issue of combating poverty

The State Duma and the government will work out the issue of combating poverty – RIA Novosti, 10/16/2021

State Duma and government will work out the issue of combating poverty

The State Duma, together with the government, will work out the issue of combating the poverty of citizens, said the speaker of the lower house of parliament Vyacheslav Volodin in an interview with Dmitry … RIA Novosti, 16.10.2021

2021-10-16T16: 38

2021-10-16T16: 38

2021-10-16T17: 38

politics

Viacheslav Volodin

State Duma of the Russian Federation

Russia

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/10/1754862641_0-0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_00ae9b9349142850c5038213f66facaf.jpg

MOSCOW, October 16 – RIA Novosti. The State Duma, together with the government, will work out the issue of combating the poverty of citizens, said the speaker of the lower house of parliament Vyacheslav Volodin in an interview with Dmitry Kiselev for RIA Novosti and the Vesti Nedeli program on the Russia 1 TV channel. He recalled that now the lower house of parliament is starting to discuss the budget for 2022-2024. “Of course, all these tasks should be solved within the budgetary powers of both the Russian Federation and the regions. Therefore, this priority, it should be reflected in the budget. And we, for our part, will insist and conduct a dialogue with the government precisely in this paradigm, “- Volodin. Earlier, Vladimir Putin called low incomes of the population the main enemy of Russia. He noted that this problem poses a threat to the stable development of the country and does not allow improving the demographic situation. The head of state ordered to develop additional measures to support citizens within a month. According to him, 41.5 trillion rubles will be allocated for social policy in the next three years. The video version of the interview will be aired on Sunday in the Vesti Nedeli program on the Russia 1 TV channel. Read the full text of the interview with Viacheslav Volodin & gt; & gt;

https://radiosputnik.ria.ru/20211012/volodin-1754190354.html

Russia

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/10/1754862641_181-0:1621:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_cd7e84cb6e634a9d30a6924e3346b42d.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

politics, vyacheslav volodin, state duma of the russian federation, russia