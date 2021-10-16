Sungorkin told how the journalist “KP in Belarus” was taken from Moscow to Belarus

https://www.znak.com/2021-10-15/sungorkin_rasskazal_kak_zhurnalista_kp_v_belarusi_dostavili_iz_moskvy_v_belorussiyu https://www.znak.com/2021-10-15/sungorkin_rasskazal_kak_zhurnalista_kp_v_belarusi_dostavili_iz_moskvy_v_belorussiyu 2021.10.15

The journalist “KP in Belarus” Gennady Mozheiko, who published an article about the IT specialist who killed the KGB officer, was sent from Moscow to Minsk by Russian law enforcement officers. The editor-in-chief of the publishing house “Komsomolskaya Pravda” Vladimir Sungorkin told about this in an interview with RTVI.

Gennady Mozheiko’s page / Facebook

“He [Геннадий Можейко] managed to get to Moscow and check into a hotel. He was going to fly from there to Poland, to Warsaw <...> Unofficially, we know the following: when he arrived at Sheremetyevo airport to check in the plane to Warsaw, he was approached by employees [российских правоохранительных органов] <…> And said that you are on the lists of unwanted persons <…> You must leave Moscow and return to where you came from. You must return to Minsk, and we will help you with this, ”said Sungorkin.

Journalist Mozheiko, according to the editor-in-chief of Komsomolskaya Pravda, was escorted to a plane to Minsk, and already on the territory of Belarus he was met by KGB officers.

According to the publication, Mozheiko is in a detention center in the city of Zhodino in a cell with quarantine for coronavirus. Neither lawyers nor relatives can visit him, and programs are also prohibited for him.

Earlier, Znak.com wrote that Belarusian human rights activists were the first to report on the arrest of Gennady Mozheiko on October 1. They suggested that this may be related to the note about Andrei Zeltser, who died during the arrest in Minsk. In the text, Zeltser’s acquaintance spoke well of him. After the release of the material, the site “KP” in Belarus was blocked. At the same time, the editor-in-chief of Komsomolskaya Pravda, Vladimir Sungorkin, noted that for more than a year it has been forbidden to distribute and publish Komsomolskaya Pravda in Belarus because the publication “incorrectly” covers events in the country.

