Suzuki Jimny test. Small but remote

The history of the legendary compact SUV Suzuki Jimny dates back to 1968, when the automaker acquired a small Japanese company Hope Motor Company. The latter, in turn, introduced the HopeStar ON 360 mini-all-terrain vehicle in 1965, which formed the basis of the first Suzuki Jimny, which rolled off the assembly line in 1970.

The second generation Jimny was released in 1981 and existed on the market in various modifications for almost twenty years, until in 1998 Suzuki introduced the third generation of the SUV. This generation became probably the most famous for Jimny, and such cars are even found on our roads. In 2012, the manufacturer made a facelift of the model, after which it existed unchanged until 2018, when the fourth generation of the compact SUV was announced, which is still on the market today.





Today, the model already belongs to quite rare and exotic cars, since very compact cars are no longer in demand from the buyer, especially in Russia. Suzuki Jimny in the latest generation is interesting only for enthusiasts and those who can afford a second weekend car for hunting, fishing or just off-roading, in general, where you need a real off-road vehicle, to which the kid belongs.

The fourth generation Suzuki Jimny, unlike the third, did not receive more smooth body lines, the car became, on the contrary, even more angular, with a windshield installed almost vertically. Externally, Jimny, especially in black, looks like a mini-Gelendvagen, which only suits the little one. I don’t know, on purpose or not, the Suzuki designers took such a step, but the similarities with the same legendary model from Mercedes-Benz are obvious.





I even like the appearance of the new Jimny. It does not look like a toy, like some compact cars, but looks exactly like a full-fledged SUV, just slightly miniature, with practically no overhangs, a wide unpainted skirt and large mugs of rear-view mirrors.









The interior is almost spartan, the lines in the interior are all straight, here and there the bolt heads are deliberately displayed, and the classic instruments are framed by a square frame. There are no center and side armrests, and a small plastic protrusion on the door only imitates its presence. All materials are simple, the plastic is hard, but easy to clean, the chairs are covered with fabric, which can also be cleaned without any problems. Yes, there are also interesting solutions here, such as large knobs and climate control elements and a small display of the media system protruding above the central panel, which bring at least some modern elements into the interior.





Driving Jimny, it seems to me, will not be comfortable for everyone, the seats are narrow and with a short cushion, and the steering column is adjustable only in height. In general, I found myself in the car more or less comfortably, however, even in Solaris it was more convenient for me. The seats are flat, without pronounced lateral support, but with a good profile, optimal in terms of rigidity, so you don’t get tired of them on a long journey. The adjustments, of course, are all mechanical, which, in general, is not surprising. Only a few miscalculations in the ergonomics of the Jimny interior upset, I have already said about the armrests, it is also worth mentioning the power window buttons, which are located in the lower part of the center console, and not on the doors, as is usually the case. In addition, there is a closer only on the driver’s side. And the controls for the electrically adjustable side mirrors were placed to the left of the steering wheel, which is also not very convenient. Upset and not the best sliding mechanism of the front seats, besides, the opening for landing back opens a small one.





In the back row there are end-to-end seats, and the sofa is uncomfortable, in general, it exists there only for show. True, there are two pairs of Isofix mounts at the back, hidden in the depths of the pillows, but at least so. The trunk is only 85 liters, even a backpack can be tamped there only sideways, and shopping bags will fit only if you bought only bread and kefir in the store. By folding the backs of the rear sofa separately, you can already get 377 liters of usable space, and if you load it under the ceiling, then 830 liters. So the trunk in Jimny is just tears, even in Mini it is bigger. In addition, the back of the back of the sofa is made of plastic, so when you fold it down, you get a rather slippery surface on which everything will roll as you move. The luggage compartment door is large and heavy, opens to the side, but here a closer comes to the rescue. The spare wheel is located in a box on the door.

We have a media system with a 7-inch touchscreen IPS-screen of not the best quality, which fades in the sun. The responsiveness of the display is normal, but the oleophobic coating is not very good. The main screen displays all the main menu items. To access the sections, there are dedicated touch keys on the right side of the screen, and on the left there is also touch volume control, which is completely inconvenient. The design of the interface is simple, but at the same time understandable.





In our car, standard navigation was available with a simple and slightly outdated rendering and not the most up-to-date cartography. Maps are stored on an SD card with a slot just above the screen. There is no talk of any integration of the standard navigation into the car, prompts only by voice and on the display of the media system.

It was a pleasant surprise that the system supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay platforms, so you can forget about regular navigation and other multimedia system options and switch to data from your smartphone. The only thing that may upset you is the presence, even in the top-end GLX, of only two speakers, through which even the radio does not sound very much.

One phone can be connected to the system via Bluetooth, the connection is seamless and always remains stable. The speakerphone also works flawlessly, but the microphone sensitivity may not be enough if the cabin is too noisy. There are dedicated buttons under the steering wheel to control calls and access the voice assistant, but access to them is not the most convenient. To connect devices, there is one USB-A connector at the bottom of the console, by default it is covered by a plastic shutter that you have to hold while you plug in the cable. Modern gadgets are not charged too quickly from the on-board network, but the charge goes confidently. The smartphone in the cabin can only be placed on a shelf under the center console, there is nowhere else for it.

Talking about driver assistants in the case of Jimny is only a stretch. There is only a simple cruise control and a light sensor, even the Japanese did not install a rain sensor. Here you can also write down the assistant when descending from the mountain, which, however, allows the car to accelerate too much. And also an assistant when starting up the hill, which does not allow rolling back. In terms of light, in the maximum configuration, we have good LED headlights, and below them are foglights with halogens, for some reason they act as daytime running lights, which looks a little strange from the side.

The Jimny dashboard is the most classic, with bright orange backlighting and a small monochrome display between the devices, which displays only a minimum of information from the on-board computer. Devices are read without much difficulty, and the brightness of the backlight can be quickly adjusted with a knob on the brush.

According to the comfortable options, we had climate control with very convenient large rubber-coated knobs and their own display. The climate system worked in automatic mode without any complaints. There was also available single-level heating for the front seats, and that’s it.

Unfortunately, the Suzuki Jimny is not particularly good at soundproofing, and if you get caught in the rain, in the cabin you will hear every drop that falls on the roof. In a downpour, it drumming so that, when talking to a passenger, you have to raise your voice. The car’s suspension well dampens small irregularities and smoothly passes the medium ones, but before large ones it is better to slow down properly, it will not allow breakdown, but it will shake you well.

In Russia, Jimny is presented with only one 1.5-liter gasoline engine with a capacity of 102 hp, which is paired with a five-speed manual transmission in the initial configuration and only with a four-speed automatic transmission in older versions. The drive is offered only full ALLGRIP PRO 4WD, but you move in the rear, all-wheel drive is connected rigidly. Unlike the previous generation, the new SUV received an electric power steering, but it is difficult to turn the steering wheel in the parking lot, it seems that there is no amplifier at all. In the city, a hundred-horsepower motor is enough to move in the stream, the machine is on the way and slowly, but evenly and without jerks, goes through all its four gears. On the track on Jimny it is already more difficult, 110 km / h is the maximum that can be kept comfortably, there is no power reserve, and the maximum speed is limited to 145 km / h. Plus, the car is too sensitive to the rut, so you have to always be in good shape, even moving with cruise control, you won’t relax for a minute.





But the track is, of course, not the element of the kid, he feels comfortable only after moving off the road, there he opens up to the fullest. During the test, the weather was rather dry, so it was not possible to mix the dirt, although it is better not to do this without preparing the car, but I took a ride along the Istra reservoir with pleasure. Bumps, pits and hills – all this is given by Jimny playfully, where the crossovers practically stopped, I flew on the baby with a whistle. And why not, when we have a real frame SUV with four-wheel drive, a minimum ground clearance of 210 mm and almost no overhangs. The main thing is not to play too much in excitement and not to overturn Jimny on its side, yet his track is narrow.

Fuel consumption in mixed mode I averaged 8 liters per 100 km, not to say that much, but for a not very powerful engine, it is decent.

In our market, Suzuki Jimny is presented in four trim levels, and the price starts at 1,829,000 rubles. The maximum version of the GLX, as we have on the test, will cost 2 059 000 rubles.