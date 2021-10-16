Swedish startup with investments of Oprah Winfrey and Jay-Z has applied for an IPO in the USA

Swedish vegan drinks and oat-based start-up Oatly has decided to hold an IPO in the US and filed a filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the company said in a press release.

Oatly wants to place American Depositary Receipts, derivatives of the company’s common stock on the US exchange. The number of receipts and the price range have not yet been determined. The stock will be traded not on the brand itself, but on its parent company, Havre Global AB. The IPO is expected after the SEC completes its review, but the exact date depends on market conditions and other conditions, the company said.

Oatly calls itself the world’s largest producer of oat drinks, an alternative to dairy products. Judging by the site, the company produces various types of oat milk and drinks based on it, as well as makes yoghurts and ice cream. The company was founded 25 years ago and is located in the Swedish city of Malmo. The company hopes to receive an estimate of $ 10 billion in preparation for the IPO, Bloomberg wrote, citing sources. According to the agency, Oatly also considered placing in Hong Kong, but then decided to focus on the United States.

In 2020, the company raised $ 200 million during the next round, and the American TV presenter Oprah Winfrey became one of the investors. At that time, the startup was valued at about $ 2 billion. Another well-known investor of the brand is the rapper Jay-Z.