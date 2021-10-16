https://ria.ru/20211016/siriya-1754891111.html

Syria accused Israel of killing government member

Syria accused Israel of killing a member of the government – RIA Novosti, 10/16/2021

Syria accuses Israel of killing government member

The Syrian government accused the Israeli military of killing the director of the Golan department in the cabinet of ministers of the Arab Republic, Midhat Salih, reported … RIA Novosti, 16.10.2021

2021-10-16T23: 18

2021-10-16T23: 18

2021-10-16T23: 33

in the world

Israel

Syria

golan heights

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/03/18/1602710303_0:25:1696:979_1920x0_80_0_0_714f3d2b8853098d6cd9dfa06cbbfd6a.jpg

CAIRO, October 16 – RIA Novosti. The Syrian government has accused the Israeli military of killing the director of the Golan department in the cabinet of ministers of the Arab Republic, Midhat Salih, the Syrian news agency SANA reported. “An Israeli soldier shot and killed the former prisoner when he was returning home.” the province of Quneitra near the city of Majjal Shams, occupied by Israel. The Israeli authorities have repeatedly arrested Salih “for belonging to the resistance movement”, he spent over 12 years in Israeli prisons. After his release, he was elected to the Syrian parliament from a district that includes the Israeli-controlled Golan Heights. “The Council of Ministers strongly condemned Tel Aviv’s actions of this dastardly act, stressing that it is not surprising that the criminal Israeli occupation is killing free people and fighters from among the sons of Syria and the Arab nation,” the Syrian government quoted SANA as saying. In 1967, Israel recaptured and occupied the Golan Heights from Syria, and in 1981 annexed them. The belonging of the mountain plateau is considered the main subject of the Israeli-Syrian conflict, attempts to resolve which were made before the outbreak of the civil war in Syria.

https://ria.ru/20211014/siriya-1754656032.html

https://ria.ru/20210909/golanskie_vysoty-1749351718.html

Israel

Syria

golan heights

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/03/18/1602710303_179-0:1518:1004_1920x0_80_0_0_6297e79f01a200fa7cff815c4bb4057c.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

worldwide, israel, syria, golan heights