TASS in a special project presented the chronicle of the Nuremberg trials through the eyes of Soviet journalists – Society

MOSCOW, October 16. / TASS /. TASS released a special project “Trial”, in which it tells how the trial of the Nazis was held in the framework of the International Military Tribunal in Nuremberg. The release of the project is timed to coincide with the 75th anniversary of the sentencing of the former leaders of Nazi Germany, which was carried out on October 16, 1946.

The project consists of six parts – “Preparation”, “Prosecution”, “Interrogations”, “Conclusions”, “Sentence” and “Execution”. All of them consistently reflect the chronicle of one of the main trials of the 20th century, from its early days to the execution of the sentence. The main feature of the special project is that the narrative in it is built in a reportage style, as if on behalf of a journalist – a collective image of Soviet media correspondents sent to Nuremberg to cover the tribunal.

“Few people know how journalists themselves see and participate in various, sometimes significant, events. Looking at the Nuremberg trial through the eyes of journalists of the military generation, the authors of the special project managed to present not only the most significant information about one of the most famous trials in the history of mankind, but also to tell about its little-known details, “- said in an interview with TASS, Doctor of Law, Head of the Department of Criminal Law, Criminal Procedure and Criminalistics of the Moscow State Institute of International Relations of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia Alexander Volevodz.

Live trial

In a special project, TASS not only talks about the intricacies of the world’s first trial of state-scale criminals, but also shows in what conditions, both domestic and foreign policy, the journalists found themselves in the process. It is the work of the press in the project that special media collages are devoted to, collected on the basis of rare archival documents, memoirs of journalists and the chronicles of the tribunal on TASS tapes and newspaper pages. So, in addition to traditional news items – “shuffling” – the TASS delegation in Nuremberg prepared daily reviews from the Palace of Justice, thanks to which millions of people in the USSR followed the process literally live.

The project did not bypass the attention of the main participants in the tribunal. With the help of the interactive diagram of the courtroom presented in the project, the reader can fully immerse himself in the “Trial”: to get acquainted with information about the defendants, prosecutors and judges in special cards, as well as with the help of fragments of dialogues from the transcripts of the tribunal, to witness, in particular , Hermann Goering tried to fight off accusations in cross-examination.

“The meaning of the project is not only to remind of the Nazi horrors confirmed by the court, but also to comprehend the difficult path to Nuremberg, the weak and strong aspects of the process,” said Gennady Bordyugov, head of the International Council of the Association of Russian Society Researchers. According to the expert, the charter and the final decision of the tribunal have become fundamental elements of international law.

“To further appreciate the outcome of the tribunal, it is necessary that international trials for war crimes are not organized on the occasion, after the end of hostilities. This is the only way to overcome the prevailing label of” justice of the victors “, – he concluded.

About the Nuremberg Trials

The international trial of the former leaders of Nazi Germany and its allies took place from November 20, 1945 to October 1, 1946 at the Nuremberg Palace of Justice. The announcement of the verdict lasted from September 30 to October 1, 1946. The verdict was passed against 22 defendants. On the basis of the materials of the Nuremberg trials, fascist criminals in other countries were also convicted.

The principles contained in the charter of the tribunal were confirmed by the resolution of the UN General Assembly of December 11, 1946 as universally recognized norms of international law. The process laid the foundation for a new direction of jurisprudence – international criminal law and justice, in particular regarding accountability for war crimes and crimes against peace and humanity.