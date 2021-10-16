https://ria.ru/20211016/sauna-1754835983.html
The bodies of four Russians were found in the sauna of a hotel in Albania
The bodies of four Russians were found in the sauna of a hotel in Albania – Russia news today
The bodies of four Russians were found in the sauna of a hotel in Albania
The bodies of four Russian citizens were found in the sauna of a hotel in Albania, the cause of death was suffocation, reports the Albanian Daily News, citing police. RIA Novosti, 16.10.2021
MOSCOW, October 16 – RIA Novosti. The bodies of four Russian citizens were found in a hotel sauna in Albania, the cause of death was suffocation, the Albanian Daily News reported, citing police. , who are citizens of Russia. All of them suffocated, “- said in a statement of law enforcement agencies. According to police information, among the dead – two men and two women. It is reported that the victims were from 31 to 58 years old.
