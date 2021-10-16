The cause of the crash of the American F-22 in Florida is named

In the United States Air Force, the circumstances and causes of the accident of the fifth generation F-22 Raptor fighter were revealed. This is reported by the portal The drive…

The crash occurred last May in Florida.

According to the newspaper, the cause of the crash of the fighter could have been the “wrong” washing, which affected the operation of the sensors. These are the sensors responsible for the control of the American F-22.

Shortly before the crash, the pilot’s instrument panel displayed several warnings that did not correspond to the actual behavior of the aircraft.

Before crashing, the fighter turned belly up in the air, and the instrument indicators of the speed and altitude did not correspond to reality.

As a result, the pilot decided to eject.

The pilot survived, and the F-22 went into a tailspin. Liner fell and burned out.

Formerly Su-27 fighter accompanied US reconnaissance aircraft over the Black Sea.