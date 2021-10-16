The Chumakov Center explained the difference between KoviVac and Sputnik V :: Society :: RBC

The center, which developed “KoviVac”, noted that if the body is introduced only to a part of the pathogen, it will react to it. “In our case, the body sees several proteins at once and reacts to them,” the experts said.
Photo: Egor Aleev / TASS
Deputy Director of the Chumakov Center, Development Director Konstantin Chernov on the air of radio “Russia” told how the vaccine against COVID-19 “KoviVac” developed by the center differs from the drug “Sputnik V”.
“KoviVac” refers to the classic type of vaccine – it is a whole-virion inactivated vaccine, it is made on the basis of the whole “killed” (inactivated) SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. “Sputnik V” from the Moscow Center. Gamalea is a vector vaccine, where two different types of human adenovirus are used as a vector: they have a fragment of the SARS-CoV-2 gene inserted, which encodes one of the proteins of the virus, namely the S-protein.
According to Chernov, in the case of vector vaccines, the emphasis is on the increased concentration of S-protein, “just to which we [в центре Чумакова], in turn, we do not appeal. ” In people who were vaccinated with the CoviVac vaccine, but did not have contact with the “live” SARS-CoV-2 virus, experts record a very high level of antibodies, “the body is mobilized literally in a matter of hours,” he said.
“If we acquaint the body with only a part of a pathogen, then, accordingly, it will react only to this part. In our case, the body sees several proteins at once and reacts to them, ”said the deputy director of the Chumakov center.
