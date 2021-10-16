The Chumakov Center explained the difference between KoviVac and Sputnik V :: Society :: RBC

The center, which developed “KoviVac”, noted that if the body is introduced only to a part of the pathogen, it will react to it. “In our case, the body sees several proteins at once and reacts to them,” the experts said.

Deputy Director of the Chumakov Center, Development Director Konstantin Chernov on the air of radio “Russia” told how the vaccine against COVID-19 “KoviVac” developed by the center differs from the drug “Sputnik V”.

“KoviVac” refers to the classic type of vaccine – it is a whole-virion inactivated vaccine, it is made on the basis of the whole “killed” (inactivated) SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. “Sputnik V” from the Moscow Center. Gamalea is a vector vaccine, where two different types of human adenovirus are used as a vector: they have a fragment of the SARS-CoV-2 gene inserted, which encodes one of the proteins of the virus, namely the S-protein.

According to Chernov, in the case of vector vaccines, the emphasis is on the increased concentration of S-protein, “just to which we [в центре Чумакова], in turn, we do not appeal. ” In people who were vaccinated with the CoviVac vaccine, but did not have contact with the “live” SARS-CoV-2 virus, experts record a very high level of antibodies, “the body is mobilized literally in a matter of hours,” he said.

“If we acquaint the body with only a part of a pathogen, then, accordingly, it will react only to this part. In our case, the body sees several proteins at once and reacts to them, ”said the deputy director of the Chumakov center.