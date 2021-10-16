The CPVS told about the Israeli air strikes in Syria – RT in Russian

Rear Admiral Vadim Kulit, deputy head of the Russian Center for the Reconciliation of Warring Parties (CPVS) in Syria, spoke about Israel’s air strikes on Syrian territory.

“On October 13 … four Israeli Air Force F-16 tactical fighters entered Syrian airspace in the US-occupied Al Tanf zone in Homs province and struck a phosphate processing plant in the Palmyra region. A communications tower was also destroyed, ”the message says.

As a result of the attack, one Syrian soldier was killed, three more were injured, and the plant suffered material damage.

“The Syrian military leadership decided not to use air defense systems, because at the time of the Israeli attack, two civilian passenger aircraft were in the zone of destruction of anti-aircraft systems, following the Dubai-Beirut and Baghdad-Damascus routes,” added the CPVS spokesman.

Earlier, Kulit stated that the Syrian air defense system, using the Pantsir complexes, destroyed eight of the 12 missiles fired by Israeli F-16s at Syria.