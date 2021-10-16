The crisis in relations between the UK and the EU will be long-term

A year and a half after leaving the EU, London again strained relations with Europe. The reason for the intensification of the conflict was the disputes over the customs status of Northern Ireland. Britain’s demands to revise the customs protocol seem to have taken the patience of European partners out of the way. An economic conflict with political overtones risks escalating into a full-fledged trade war between London and Brussels.

Permanent crisis

The crisis in trade relations between the UK and the European Union will not end anytime soon. Moreover, the disagreements between the parties over the Northern Ireland protocol have been permanent since the end of the last century. Both sides do not want to revive the border between the two parts of Ireland, which with Britain’s exit from the EU actually means an automatic strengthening of customs checks. As a result, the situation affected the shortage of medical drugs and frozen meat products, which forced local citizens to suffer.

“The position of Brussels is that Northern Ireland is an integral part of the United Kingdom. Accordingly, Britain’s exit from the EU means the beginning of the same customs rules as for the whole UK. London, however, considers this region a special territory and does not recognize the jurisdiction of the European Union over the border. London’s integrity in this matter will not resolve the issue, ”economist Andrei Kolganov emphasized.

The head of the Center for Political Integration of the Institute of Europe of the Russian Academy of Sciences Lyudmila Babynina also noted the problem of the mutually exclusive views of Britain and the European Union about the role of Northern Ireland.

“Northern Ireland remains regulated by the single internal market, which is overseen by the EU Court of Justice. Britain, however, does not want to recognize the EU’s jurisdiction in the Kingdom in any way, for it this is a kind of red line.

The British authorities must exercise control over the goods entering Northern Ireland in the Irish Sea. The problem of Northern Ireland is not solvable – you cannot simultaneously remove the border and evade customs control, ”the expert explained.

Now the authorities of the Kingdom often sabotage maritime inspections, while the European Union has ceased to receive reliable information about the progress of customs control. As a result, a stalemate arose, in which the EU considers simplification of customs inspection as a way out of the crisis, and the UK requires a complete revision of the protocol, Babynina concluded.

Consequences of Brexit

In the face of aggravated bilateral relations, Britain is in a more vulnerable position than the countries of the European Union. The fact is that the government of Prime Minister Boris Johnson has not yet implemented plans to diversify economic dependence on continental countries after leaving the EU. However, the crisis energy situation in London is not unique, and the United States has faced similar problems. However, Britain further exacerbated its position by reducing economic ties with continental Europe.

So, according to economist Tatyana Kulikova, the main problem for the UK now is the food shortage of goods. However, empty grocery store shelves were not the result of a decrease in imports from the EU, but fit into the global trend associated with high exchange prices for key energy resources, as well as an acute shortage of labor. Ordinary Britons at the first opportunity began to stock up on goods for future use, until their retail price jumped.

“The UK is now in a very vulnerable position with empty shelves. However, this was not a consequence of the reduction in supplies from the EU. It’s all about an acute shortage of drivers from Eastern Europe, including Poland. After leaving the Union, the number of cheap labor was reduced several times, which hit the British market sharply, ”the expert emphasized.

Political scientist Nikita Maslennikov was in solidarity with her. According to him, in the case of Britain, the crisis shortage of laborers and truckers exacerbated the onset of the fourth wave of the coronavirus pandemic, including the spread of the so-called delta strain. As a result, most of the foreign drivers left the Kingdom due to the quarantine measures announced in the country.

“After Britain left the EU, the procedure for the entry of foreign workers, including fuel truck drivers, has been tightened. At one time, many migrants left the country due to quarantine, and there was no way back because of the tightening of the issuance of work licenses. As a result, there are now not only empty counters, but also empty gas stations. Local authorities even had to announce the start of a volunteer movement in support of the industry, ”Maslennikov explained.

A similar opinion was expressed by Lyudmila Babynina from the Institute of Europe of the Russian Academy of Sciences in an interview with Gazeta.Ru. According to her, in the short and medium term, London will not be able to receive tangible benefits from leaving the EU. The crisis with the supply of goods to grocery stores and the shortage of gasoline became possible due to the ill-considered internal policy of the government of Boris Johnson.

“The British authorities have not calculated the short-term grave consequences of Brexit. The consequence of this was the rise in the cost of logistics, the lengthening of the entire supply chain, an acute shortage of seasonal low-skilled workers and customs clearance of goods. In fact, the local government overnight deprived the country of helpers in agriculture and fuel transportation, ”Babynina concluded.

Gas background

The crisis in bilateral relations between Britain and the European Union could have been triggered by the energy factor. It is in the United Kingdom that stock exchange The Intercontinental Exchange (ICE), which is largely responsible for the record spot price for fossil fuels. And this factor, in turn, led to a full-fledged energy crisis in the EU countries.

According to Nikita Maslennikov, it was the reaction of European officials to the rise in gas prices that caused the increase in the number of politicians for whom Britain, with its London stock exchange headquarters, was the instigator of an energy crisis across the continent. Most of the futures contracts are concluded on ICE.

“Many EU politicians are set against Britain by the turbulent situation with the gasocene formation. Futures are traded on ICE, the value of contracts formed on this site is reflected, first of all, in the entire European Union, ”Maslennikov explained.

Compared to the EU, London is now in a safer energy position, given the sufficient resource deposits in the North Sea. Moreover, a significant number of Norwegian gas platforms are concentrated in the territorial waters of the Kingdom, producing fuel exclusively for Britain.

“It is no coincidence that Boris Johnson has repeatedly stressed that the energy crisis in Europe is an unpleasant situation, but by and large it does not concern them. Indeed, Britain has fully secured itself from gas risks, and officials in the EU are now offended, ”the political scientist concluded.

Lyudmila Babynina, the head of the Center for Political Integration of the Institute of Europe of the Russian Academy of Sciences, was in solidarity with him. According to her, London is now in a more advantageous position than the continental countries, due to the presence of certain reserves of oil and gas in local storage facilities, which makes the British feel in a relative energy comfort zone, the expert summed up.

British tilt towards the USA

In the current environment, Britain and the EU are unlikely to aggravate bilateral relations. The only real opportunity for Brussels to put pressure on London will be to limit the supply of electricity via submarine cables in the English Channel. However, this measure will be caused rather not by the exacerbation of the bilateral conflict, but by the desire of the European Union to preserve energy reserves on the eve of the heating season. Neither London nor Brussels is ready for a full-fledged trade war, experts say.

“There will definitely not be a trade war for destruction. And London now does not have any special levers of pressure on the EU, except for limiting the presence of European companies. However, these steps, too, are likely to be of a targeted nature. The same conflict between England and France over fishing was associated with the protection of their own market, and not with a directed injection at Paris, “Tatiana Kulikova emphasized.

Economist Nikita Maslennikov expressed a similar opinion. The expert stressed that the only possible alternative to relations with the European Union for Great Britain can only be the potential creation of a free trade zone by the British Commonwealth of Nations and the United States.

“Everything will depend on the further steps of Joe Biden and his administration regarding the return to the idea of ​​an Asia-Pacific partnership zone. America is still cooperating with them, but is not a full-fledged representative. Taking into account the British Commonwealth of Nations, a large free trade zone can become a joker in the arms of England and the United States, ”Maslennikov emphasized.